Pictures: Heesen’s first hybrid superyacht, Home, to undergo sea trials

Heesen Yachts' 50-metre hybrid superyacht has been christened, Home. Known previously as Project Nova, the silent superyacht is now being prepared for sea trials

21 April 2017

Heesen Yachts has announced that the world’s first Fast Displacement superyacht with hybrid propulsion- Project Nova – has now been christened Home by its new owners.

The 50-metre vessel was officially named during a recent ceremony at the luxury yacht builder’s facility in Oss, The Netherlands.

In a media release, Heesen said that Home was “not only an ultra-efficient, low fuel-burning yacht, but also one of the quietest on the oceans, offering the ultimate luxury: Silent cruise”.

The 50-metre aluminium superyacht it powered by two water cooled DC electric shaft motors, each 127 kW.

This allows Home to cruise at 9 knots using the generators alone, so the crew can leave the harbour without waking the owner and his guests.

Home two sources of power for propulsion: diesel mechanical and diesel electrical.

Either source can be used independently or simultaneously, providing less noise and vibration, more flexible power management, and increased efficiency.

With a transatlantic range of 3,750nm at a cruising speed of 12 knots, Home’s top speed is 16.3 knots.

This is achieved with just two MTU 12V, 600 kW each – relatively small engines for a yacht of her size.

The superyacht uses the Fast Displacement Hull Form devised by Van Oossanen and implemented by Heesen’s in-house naval architects.

Style and speed on water: luxury yachts designed by car manufacturers

The exterior design is by Omega Architects, while the interior is by Cristiano Gatto Design.

The owner’s apartment is located on the main deck forward and includes a private study, a large bathroom with shower stall and a full beam bed room with floor-to-ceiling glass windows.

Guests are accommodated in five luxurious staterooms on the lower deck: two doubles, two twins and one full-beam VIP suite.

The wellness area – with gymnasium and spa – is located on the lower deck aft, adjacent to the engine room, and has convenient direct access to the main deck aft through an internal staircase.

One of the most outstanding areas on board Home is the sky lounge with floor-to-ceiling windows like a veranda overlooking the ocean.

Following her launch, Home will remain in the harbour in Oss to commence commissioning of her systems,.

The vessel will then move to Rotterdam where she will undergo her sea trials and official tests before delivery to her owners in June.

11 July 2016

Heesen Yachts has announced that its sold Project Nova.

In a media release, the Dutch superyacht builder said the buyer was a “yacht connoisseur”.

The 50 metre Project Nova has hybrid propulsion, and offers silent cruising.

It draws on two sources of power for propulsion: diesel mechanical and diesel electrical.

Either or both sources can be used at the same time to provide more flexible power management and better efficiency along with less noise and vibration.

It can reach speeds of up to 9 knots in electrical hybrid mode.

It has the Heesen-pioneered fast displacement hull, a concept that was developed with the launch of Galactica Star in 2013.

Unlike Galactica Star, Project Nova is not designed for exceptional high speeds.

Instead, it uses the ultra efficient and easily driven hull form at the lower speeds typically associated with traditional displacement hulls but, with vastly lower fuel consumption.

At 12 knots, the aluminium superyacht consumes 98 litres per hour, excluding the generators, and at 10 knots, this again reduces to 57.5 litres.

This is achieved with a pair of MTU 12V 2000 M61 engines, 600 kW each.

The vessel has a cruising range, at 12 knots, of 3,750 miles; this is achieved with a fuel capacity of just 45,000 litres.

Project Nova’s lines are different from the usual Heesen Yacht, and has a eye-catching aluminium superstructure, vertical bow and spacious fixed aft platform.

The vessel was designed by Frank Laupman of Omega Architects and interior styling by Sinot Yacht Design.

Panoramic glass walls on the main and upper decks gives the yacht the feel of a beach villa.

Inside, there is a dedicated gym, with separate hammam accessible from the guest corridor and the main deck.

There are six staterooms, including a full beam VIP stateroom on the lower deck.

It can accommodate nine crew in five cabins.

The traditional owner’s stateroom and main saloon/dining are on the main deck and the upper saloon above.

The interior design echoes the beach style theme of the exterior.

Natural fabrics and materials are used throughout the interior, which is flooded with natural light.

Project Nova is expected to be delivered to its new owner by Summer 2017.