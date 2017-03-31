Discover the new blue water cruiser – Kraken 50

With the Kraken Zero Keel promising additional safety, the Kraken 50 is aiming to be the perfect blue water cruiser for small crews. Judge for yourself below

Production has now started on the first Kraken 50.

This is the second model from the Hong Kong-based Kraken Yachts, which launched the Kraken 66 in December 2016.

Designed by Dibley Marine Yacht Design in New Zealand, Kraken yachts are marketed as “true blue water cruisers” and the Kraken 50 is no exception.

It is promising an easily handled twin headsail rig to give outstanding upwind and downwind performance for a small crew in all weathers.

The Kraken 50 is fitted with the firm’s integral Zero Keel – so called because zero bolts are needed to hold it in place – to give comfort, stability and safety at sea.

The lead ballast is inside the keel bulb and the hull, keel and rudder skeg are just one piece.

As a result, this design, according to Kraken, has eliminated any possibility of the keel falling off the hull.

“It has long been accepted that a blue water cruiser needs a long keel rather than a short one to gain good directional stability,” explained Kraken chairman, Dick Beaumont.

“All Kraken yachts are designed this way. But we do not believe that the keel should be bolted onto the hull. Because it can (and too often does) come off,” he stated.

This low centre of gravity bulbed Zero Keel™ is a unique feature on all of its yachts. Older integral keel designs did not incorporate bulbs.

Kraken believes the Zero Keel is “even more valuable now that the world’s oceans are becoming littered with hazardous floating objects”.

It is estimated that 10,000 shipping containers fall in the sea every year, many of which remain afloat for a long time.

“The Kraken 50’s Zero Keel and robust skeg-supported rudder greatly reduce the risk of severe damage to the integrity of the hull and rudder if severe impact occurs…and the integral keel cannot fall off,” stated Kraken in a media release.

The Kraken 50 is due to be launched at the end of 2017.