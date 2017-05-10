Pictures: Lady M turns heads in Scotland and Cumbria

Lady M, the superyacht owned by Russian billionaire Alexei Mordashov, has been spotted in Cumbria. In the last month, the 65-metre superyacht has visited Loch Fyne in the Scottish Highlands and Glasgow. Browse the gallery of pictures

Just weeks after causing a stir in Scotland, the superyacht Lady M has been spotted in Whitehaven, Cumbria.

Owned by the Russian billionaire Alexei Mordashov, the Palmer Johnson superyacht was seen cruising Loch Fyne in Inverary in the Scottish Highlands last Friday, less than two week after it was moored on the river Clyde in Glasgow.

The superyacht’s presence in both Scotland and Cumbria attracted admiringly glances from passersby.

The £44 million Lady M was launched in May 2013, having been built by Palmer Johnson at their Sturgeon Bay boat yard in Wisconsin, USA.

The luxurious three-deck vessel was handed over to Mordashov later that year.

Nuvolari & Lenard were responsible for her exterior and interior design.

The 65-metre (213-foot) super yacht’s superstructure is made out of aluminium with teak laid decks.

Lady M’s interior configuration has been designed to comfortably accommodate up to 12 guests overnight in six cabins, comprising a master suite, one VIP stateroom, two double cabins and 2 twin cabins.

There are also seven cabins for up to 14 crew.

Lady M also comes with a swimming platform, air conditioning, Jacuzzi dip pool, Touch-n-Go helipad, helicopter landing pad, swimming pool and tender garage, which stores Little M.

Two MTU 16V 4000 M93L with a combined power of 9.222 hp (6.877 kW) give the Lady M a maximum speed of 28 knots.

Lady M is equipped with an ultra-modern stabilisation system which reduces roll motion effect and results in a smoother more enjoyable cruising experience while underway.

It also has at anchor stabilisers which work at anchor, increasing on-board comfort, particularly in rough waters.

The yacht is Lloyd’s registered, issued by Cayman Islands.