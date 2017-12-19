8 Most awaited boat launches of 2018: yachts we are looking forward to see in the new year

The new year promises to be an exciting one on the water and to whet our appetites for what's to come here are a few of the most anticipated boat launches of 2018

Princess S78



Princess Yachts have announced the launch of their all-new Princess S78, which the company says “will take the mantle as the flagship of the Princess S Class range of sportbridge yachts.”

The S78 is fitted with a MAN 1900 mhp engine and the resin-infused hull delivers exceptional performance with a top speed of up to 39 knots. It also boasts a large central access to the cockpit, modular seating and a sociable galley-aft arrangement to create a space for al fresco entertaining.

The Princess S78 will be having its world premiere at the Dusseldorf Boat Show in January.

Princess V60

The latest addition to the Plymouth-based boat manufacturer’s popular V class is set to launch in spring 2018 and will reportedly reach a top speed of 38 knots half loaded.

As with the new Princess V65, the V60 has a very sociable layout with the sunpad and expansive dining area leading to a fully equipped aft galley and extensive seating in the open-plan saloon.

An electric sliding sunroof is fitted in the bright saloon to maximise natural light.

The V60 boasts three cabins, with the option of a further cabin aft for occasional guests or crew.

Fairline Yachts Targa 43 Open

The British manufacturer’s new Targa 43 Open will launch in spring 2018 and is the latest design from Fairline’s partnership with iconic yacht designer Alberto Mancini.

Fairline’s new Targa 43 Open, of which ten models were sold on the first day of London Boat Show 2017, echoes the versatile, light, bright and stylish feel of the Targa 63 GTO.

The two cabin, two bathroom sportscruiser will be available with twin Volvo Penta IPS 500 or IPS 600, which is expected to achieve a minimum fully loaded speed of 34 knots.

Head of Design at Fairline Yachts, Andrew Pope, adds: “The Targa 43 was a phenomenally popular boat when originally launched in the late 1990s and we are confident this all-new model for the 21st century will be a worthy successor.”

Continues below…

Sunseeker Predator 50



The all-new Predator 50 is the smallest Predator ever made and will be unveiled at at Boot Düsseldorf in January 2018 along with the Predator 74.

The entry-level design comes with tender garage and sports a fully opening hardtop and cockpit glazing to create an elegant open-plan cockpit and saloon.

Forward and aft cockpit seating can be folded down to create an enlarged sun bathing area while up to four guests can be accommodated as standard. An additional bunk cabin can be created in lieu of the lower saloon to provide stylish accommodation for six.

Sunseeker’s expert detailing will no doubt be evident throughout the new design.

The Predator 50 will be fitted with the new Volvo Penta D8-600 engines mated to shaftdrives with optional electric steering and joystick manoeuvrability.

Sunseeker Predator 74

The largest Predator model promises a punchy 40-knot top speed and is available in a three and four-cabin arrangement.

Epitomising the latest Sunseeker styling cues, the Predator 74 is sleek, stylish and boasts oversized pillarless windows, providing uninterrupted views from the saloon.

One feature garnering lots of attention is the ingenious cockpit door which can open conventionally, but also lower into the sole of the yacht; transforming the cruiser into an ‘open’ yacht in warmer climes or a ‘closed’ yacht in cooler regions.

The 74 is powered by MAN V12 1550 horsepower engines for top speeds of up to 35 knots or MAN V12 1900 engines to clock up to 40 knots.

Kraken 50

Hong Kong-based Kraken Yachts has announced that its second model – the Kraken50 – promises to be “a true blue water cruiser” and will launched in January 2018.

They have commissioned award-winning New Zealand designer Kevin Dibley to produce the yacht, which offers as standard a range of safe and comfortable blue water cruising features.

It has a twin headsail rig and standard electric winches making it easily to handle by a small crew from the cockpit.

Riva 90′

Riva 90′ is born from a collaboration between Officina Italiana Design, the Ferretti Group Product Strategy Committee and the Group’s Strategy Department.

The new 90 foot model complements and reinforces the aesthetics of their extremely successful predecessors, Riva Corsaro 100′, Riva 110′ Dolcevita. With particular emphasis to its sleek and dynamic exterior styling, the generous use of glass for the hull-mounted windows and from the stern to the spacious owner’s suite on the main deck and the raised pilothouse.

The Riva 90′ was introduced at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show in Florida and will be launched in 2018.

Bavaria C45

Bavaria Yachts will be giving their new Bavaria C45 its world premiere at boot Düsseldorf in January.

The 13.98 metre sailing yacht, described as having ‘superyacht character’ boasts a wide range of features usually only found in much bigger craft, including BBQ grill with wet bar in the cockpit, space for the dinghy in the stern and, along with the classic 3 and 4 cabin version, the option to order a 5-cabin. Bavaria C45’s superyacht-like features include the extended hull with its three large windows and the slimline appearance of the structure created by the long band of windows. The deck and structure are all level areas without steps or edges, just like on an actual superyacht.