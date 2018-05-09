Designer George Lucian unveils his latest superyacht concept: MY Roswell

Inspired by military stealth vessels, 65m superyacht MY Roswell has been created to become "an iconic worldwide recognisable yacht inspired from the future"

He showed his impressive designing skills with his 100m yacht concept ‘Project Origami’, and now Monaco based designer George Lucian has done it again with a brand new idea for a futuristic craft, MY Roswell.

The shape of the full aluminium 65m superyacht is inspired by military stealth vessels, aircrafts and spacecrafts and boasts distinctive patterns, sharp angles and a reflective hull surface.

MY Roswell is designed to have full electric running capabilities, supported by two diesel electric engines and large electric panels that cover the numerous horizontal surfaces of the vessel’s structure.

The bow side of the main deck boasts a large outdoor covered living area, which includes a beam length swimming pool, a lounge and a dining area. This main living area is connected to the main salon and the stern deck with large glass doors and walls, affording the superyacht plenty of space and light and bringing the outside world indoors.

The bridge deck is located on the upper deck, together with a helicopter platform, and a sky lounge.

MY Roswell can sleep 12 guests and 12 crew members.