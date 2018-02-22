Ferretti Group launches three new projects: Riva 66’ Ribelle, Custom Line 106’ and Pershing 170

Presented at the Miami Boat Show, Ferretti Group introduces its three new models: Riva 66’ Ribelle, Custom Line 106’ and Pershing 170

Crowned Top Novelties at the Miami Boat Show, Ferretti Group has unveiled three new projects: Riva 66’ Ribelle, Custom Line 106’ and Pershing 170.

Riva 66’ Ribelle

Launching this year, 66’ Ribelle (Italian for ‘rebel’) is the new model in the Riva fleet. A product of collaboration between

Officina Italiana Design, the Strategic Product Committee and Ferretti Group Engineering Department, it will

be built at Riva’s Sarnico shipyard. 66’ Ribelle will benefit from brand’s distinctive features in a boat and will have added features which are yet to be unveiled but the Ferretti Group said that its “very name demonstrates the desire to break the mold.”

Custom Line 106’

Ferretti Group describes the new Custom Line 106’ as “the new jewel in the planing series”. This new craft has been designed by Milan-based naval architect Francesco Paszkowski (who also designed the Custom Line 120’), working in close collaboration with the Strategic Product Committee and Ferretti Group Engineering Department.

Pershing 170

The result of collaboration between architect Fulvio De Simoni, the Strategic Product Committee and Ferretti Group Engineering Department, Pershing 170 will be the brand’s new, high performance flagship.

The new 170-footer will be built at the Group’s Ancona production yard, which specialises in the construction of steel and

aluminum super and mega yachts over 40 metres.