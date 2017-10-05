Pictures: The weird and wonderful world of James Bond boats

It's Global James Bond Day! From Roger Moore literally flying the Glastron in 1974 James Bond film Live and Let Die, Pierce Brosnan at the helm of the Sunseeker Superhawk in 1999's The World is not Enough and Daniel Craig sailing Soufrière in Casino Royale, boats have always featured heavily in the quintessentially British secret agent's films. Take a look at the pictures of the watercraft starring in the Bond movies here.
Who can forget Roger Moore’s camp and cheeky James Bond flying the Glastron speedboat in Live and Let Die, or the gorgeous and super sleek Sunseeker Sovereign 17 in Quantum of Solace, starring the British actor with the bluest eyes, Daniel Craig?
The fictional Disco Volante (flying saucer) that appeared in 1965 Thunderball, starring Sean Connery, had quite the starring role. Owned by villain Emilio Largo, the hydrofoil craft was purchased with SPECTRE funds and it cost the global terrorist organisation £250,000 – a huge sum in the mid 60s!
And what about the beautiful Soufrière, featured in Casino Royale which recently went on sale for £600,000?
The boat and its team of builders were put through their paces for the making of the Bond film. Soufrière was shipped to the Bahamas, sailed to Puerto Rico and through the British Virgin Islands to Tortola Harbour, before being shipped to Croatia and then sailed to Venice.
The sloop went to an Irish buyer after filming finished on Casino Royale and has since been used for cruising and racing, coming second at this years Panerai Classic Yacht Challenge regatta in the Class 1 Modern Classics division.
Boats are a key feature in James Bond’s films. Sleek, classy, powerful and smart, just like everybody’s favourite British secret agent, these vessels have at times stolen the show, even from 007 himself.
Disco Volante – Thunderball
Vessel: Disco Volante
Bond movie: Thunderball (1965) starring Sean Connery.
Disco Volante is a fictional vessel that features in the film adaptation of the James Bond novel Thunderball. In the movie, the hydrofoil craft is owned by villan Emilio Largo and used to transport two nuclear warheads.
The vessel is destroyed in a battle between Largo and Bond. With nobody at the helm, it runs aground and bursts into flames.
Lotus Esprit S1 – The Spy Who Loved Me
Vessel: Lotus Esprit S1 submarine
Bond movie: The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)
With Roger Moore as James Bond, the Lotus Esprit S1 features as a submarine vessel with fins, front-mounted rocket launchers, mines, a periscope, a smoke screen and a surface-to-air missile.
It cost the film company a reported $100m to transform the car into one of Bond’s spectacular vehicles.
Sunseeker Superhawk – The World Is Not Enough
Vessel: Sunseeker Superhawk 34
Bond movie: The World is Not Enough (1999)
In the pre-title sequence to The World is Not Enough, James Bond can be seen chasing a Sunseeker Superhawk 34, driven by assassin Giulietta da Vinci, down the Thames at 60mph.
The Sunseeker is destroyed near the Millenium Dome by two mini-torpedos fired from Bond’s own boat.
Sunseeker Sovereign 17
Vessel: Sunseeker Sovereign 17
Bond movie: Quantum of Solace (2008)
Starring the latest man to play James Bond, Daniel Craig. 007 can be seen aboard a vintage Sunseeker Sovereign 17 in the 2008 film. While this boat doesn’t come with any fancy gadgets, it’s definitely one of the best looking!
Spirit 54
The Spirit 54’, which starred alongside Daniel Craig and Eva Green in Casino Royale©, is perhaps Spirit’s most iconic yacht. Following her movie début, the yacht was sold and went on to enjoy subsequent years’ cruising and participating in competitive racing.
Credit: Casino Royale © 2006 Danjaq, LLC & United Artists Corporation