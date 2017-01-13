Pictures: The new Executive 1850 from Van den Hoven Jachtbouw

The Executive 1850 from the Dutch boat builder is designed to be used for longer trips to continental Europe as well as tours around the British Isles

The Executive 1850 has been created by John van Leeuwen in partnership with yacht designer Arnold de Ruyter.

This 18.7 metre motor yacht integrates the characteristic lines of the Van den Hoven Jachtbouw’s highly successful 1700 series.

In a media release, the Dutch yard said all of its experience in building up its fleet of 45 motor yachts over the last 20 years has been “incorporated into the Executive 1850 from the design stage, ensuring an optimal balance between maximum space and elegant aesthetics.”

Van den Hoven Jachtbouw promises that no two Executive 1850s will look or feel the same, and will be built to meet individual client requirements.

The motor yacht is available with or without flybridge.

Combined with a small outside galley, refrigerator, comfortable sofas and an extra steering position, this creates a fabulous ‘rooftop terrace’ for al fresco dining.

The optional and stylish bimini ensures plenty of protection from the sun too.

Owners are offered a wide selection of woods, colours, materials and furnishings, as well as layout options such as bathrooms and fewer cabins, helping to create a bespoke interior.

The Executive 1850 is spacious: with the engine room situated aft, there is room for three luxury cabins, two large bathrooms with toilets plus a separate day head, a living room and a modern galley.

The motor yacht is equipped with twin Volvo Penta, D6 300 hp engines and its CE A certification makes the vessel ideal for more open waters.

It has a top speed of 11 knots and is described as “easy to sail”.

As a result of the bowthruster and its manoeuvrability, “mooring is a piece of cake” promises Van den Hoven Jachtbouw.

The Dutch yard has also focused on sailing comfort with the design of the Executive 1850 – looking at vibration, noise and roll.

Stabilisers comes as standard, while the underwater segment provides a high initial stability.

To reduce noise, the entire engine room is finished with high-quality engine room insulation and white aluminium perforated panels.

Vibration is eliminated as much as possible via the heavy hull and the transmission from the engines to the axles, which also includes a homokinetic coupling.

The level of finish on board the Executive 1850 is also notable, with a stainless steel cap rail, decorative grilles and anchor locker.

Van den Hoven Jachtbouw hopes their latest motor yacht will be a “highly impressive addition” to the 17.50 to 20-metre market.

Technical specs

Length overall: 18.70 m

Beam: 5.35 m

Draught: 1.40 m

Clearance: 4.30 m

Weight/displacement: 46 tonnes

Engines: 2 x 300 hp Volvo Penta engines or others in consultation

Bow/sternthruster: SEP/285/300 TC 48V with proportional control

Speed: 11 knots.

Fuel: 2200 litres

Water: 1500 litres

Blackwater: 500 litres