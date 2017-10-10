Princess Yachts launch the new Princess S78 at Dusseldorf Boat Show

The new Princess Yachts sportbridge Princess S78 will be unveiled at the Dusseldorf Boat Show in January

Princess Yachts have announced the launch of their all-new Princess S78, which the company says “will take the mantle as the flagship of the Princess S Class range of sportbridge yachts.”

The new Princess S78 will be unveiled at the Dusseldorf Boat Show, which takes place 20-28 January.

The Princess S78 boasts a large central access to the cockpit, with modular seating and sociable galley-aft arrangement to create a space for entertaining al fresco and relaxing. The area also enjoys a specially designed sound system and acoustics provided by NAIM Audio.

The S78 is fitted with a MAN 1900 mhp engine and the resin-infused hull delivers exceptional performance with a top speed of up to 39 knots. The hull is optimised for greater lift and less drag, leading to lower planing speeds and greater efficiency. The hydraulic bathing platform and 4.45m tender garage with integrated tender launch system become the perfect base for watersports.

The S78 boasts a range of unique furnishings to choose from and companion seating areas that convert into sun loungers. The foredeck area features innovative seating with sunpads which can be converted to create additional aft facing seats.

Her spacious main deck saloon with fluid lines and relaxed seating seamlessly is bathed in light and connects to the world outside through full length side windows.

Below deck there are four ensuite cabins sleeping up to eight guests with a fifth twin cabin for occasional guests or crew.

Exterior Design

The exterior of the Princess S78 silhouette is unmistakably S Class, from the trapezoidal stateroom and knife hull windows to the pronounced rear haunches and swept back fly screen, which gives it an elegant and dynamic look.

Clean flowing lines accentuate the spear-less double curvature deckhouse glazing and soft faceted geometry defines the interior joinery to create a truly captivating environment.

Continues below…

Interior Design

The interior of the S78 has been designed with meticulous attention to detail – where clean lines, quiet tones, natural materials and luxurious but simple finishes feature in harmony.

The S78 utilises the same design ethos as her smaller counterparts – the S72, S65 and S60 – through the same use of materials and timbers and by retaining the same overall design integrity.

Princess has entered a new partnership with NAIM Audio and the S78 is fitted with a NAIM audio sound system throughout as standard encompassing the sportbridge, saloon, cockpit and master cabin. There are also upgrade options available, specifically designed for this model, at the buyer’s request.

Specifications:

Length overall (Incl. pulpit) 80′ 11″ 24.66m

Length overall (excl. pulpit) 78′ 10″ 24.03m

Beam 18′ 11″ 5.76m

Draft (at full load) approx. 5’10” 1.77m

Displacement approx (lightship) 49.5 tonnes

Fuel capacity 6000 litres / 1320 gal / 1585 USG

Water capacity (Incl. calorifier) 1150 litres / 253 gal / 304 USG

Hot Water calorifiers 200 litres/ 44 gallon / 52 USG

Black water tank 450 litres / 99 gal /119 USG

ENGINES – DIESEL

Caterpillar C32 A (2 x 1723mhp) Maximum speed – up to 34 – 36 knots†

MAN V12 (2 x 1800mhp) Maximum speed – up to 36 – 38 knots†

MAN V12 (2 x 1900mhp) Maximum speed – up to 37 – 39 knots†