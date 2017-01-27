Pictures: Sirena 64 makes world debut at Boot Düsseldorf

The Sirena 64, which was unveiled at the German boat show, marks a new range of motor yachts from the Turkish ship yard, Sirena Yachts

Sirena Yachts has debuted the Sirena 64 – the first of two of its new models – at Boot Düsseldorf.

The smaller Sirena 56 will be unveiled next month in Miami.

Designed by Frers Naval Architecture & Engineering, with an interior by Spadolini Design Studio, the new vessel will compete in the modern-classic semi displacement GRP motor yacht market.

According to Sirena Yachts, the 64 model is designed for long range cruising, and promises “unparalleled exterior and interior spaces and comfortable livability”.

Specifications list the motor yacht’s range as 1,000 nautical miles at a cruising speed of 10 knots.

Naval architect Germán Frers, who created the 64, believes it will have a wide appeal.

“For Sirena 64 there are three optional interior layouts of generous volume for serious world family cruising in great comfort including large glass windows for a good view to the sea and plenty of natural light,” he said.

“The hull design was developed in depth, including testing of three families of models at the Wolfson Unit towing tank facility in Southampton (UK). In addition, sea keeping tests were conducted on a self propelled 1/3 scale model of the hull”.

According to Sirena Yachts, the hull stability is “well matched to the needs of the gyroscopic stabilisers to ensure cruising or anchoring in great comfort.”

The Sirena 64 is powered by two CAT C12.9 – 850Hp engines, which produce a top speed of 27 knots.

It is is characterised by a 409 square-foot flybridge. The hardtop can be opened, allowing guests to enjoy the flybridge in all conditions.

The main features inside include a 258-square-foot owners’ suite with full-beam bathroom, two additional en-suite staterooms, and an option cabin for crew.

It can accommodate up to six guests and two crew members.

Tommaso Spadolini, who was in charge of the interior design, said guests should find below deck light and airy.

“Roomy, refreshing, light, luminous are the keywords for Sirena 64. The life inside the boat is integrated with the outside thanks to the panoramic deckhouse windows to the sliding windows on the side entrance, the kitchen and helm area,” he said.

“Owner may have a very bright interior by lighting all the LEDs or should have local lighting according to his need,” he added.

The Sirena 64 also benefits from a large crew area with direct access to a state-of-the art engine room, which can also be accessed from the cockpit.