Pictures: Tankoa launches M/Y Vertige in Genoa

Italian shipyard Tankoa has launched its new 50-metre M/Y Vertige in Genoa ahead of delivery in April

M/Y Vertige has been successfully launched by the Italian shipyard, Tankoa, ahead of its delivery to its French owner in early April.

The 50-metre long aluminium vS501 has been designed by Francesco Paszkowski, who has also worked for Baglietto, Heesen and ISA Yachts.

The six cabin yacht includes a main deck full beam owner and VIP suite, two VIP cabins and two guest cabins on the lower deck.

On board, there is also a gym, beach club, home cinema, and a seven-metre tender garage.

Part of the design brief included allowing the owners and guests to have permanent views of the sea.

As a result, there are floor to ceiling windows and hydraulic balconies in the owner’s suite and on the aft deck.

The owner’s cabin also has two lateral foldout terraces.

See more pictures of M/Y Vertige below

As per the client’s request, the interiors of M/Y Vertige have been designed by the Francesco Paszkowski Design Studio in cooperation with Margherita Casprini, and reflect a “modern but warm” atmosphere.

The vessel has a range of 5,000 nautical miles at a cruising speed of 12 knots. At top speed it can reach 16 knots.

According to Tankoa’s CEO, Euro Contenti, M/Y Vertige is “a true recognition of the boutique shipyard’s values and power that irrevocably consists in building yachts with clients, not for clients”.

“Despite the impressive background and success track records of the entire Tankoa management, we are extremely proud that the client, his surveyor and broker, Daniel Bussani from Aquila Yachting, decided Tankoa was the most suitable shipyard to built his new yacht after investigating a number of European builders,” commented Contenti.

M/Y Vertige also boasts are large flybridge and aft deck, which is equipped with an oversized sun pad, a reversed deck saloon and lateral three metre long foldout terraces.

The main saloon has floor to ceiling windows with cut down bulwarks allowing guests to enjoy the view.

On the upper deck there is a TV saloon with bar, and an outdoor deck with a dining table for 16 guests and a wrap-around sofa for up to 20 people.