Pictures: The flowing lines of the Benetti Se77antasette

Explore the first images of the Benetti Se77antasette - the superyacht concept which marks a significant departure from traditional design

With its flowing lines and complex structures, the Benetti Se77antasette has been designed to break away from the traditional concepts of superyacht design.

It has been created by the award-winning designer, Fernando Romero, who has designed the Mexico New international Airport and the Soumaya Museum in Mexico City.

The Benetti Se77antasette is precisely 77-meters long and is inspired by the marine environment.

According to Benetti, the superyacht’s “revolutionary design in which flowing lines are combined with complex structures that draw their inspiration from the marine habitat” create “harmonious connections between all decks, design features, and surrounding environment”.

The design also makes the most of technology.

The radar equipment is totally integrated and invisible, and all of the navigation equipment is hidden inside a glass dome.

The superyacht has 5 variable speed Caterpillar generators that allow the use of the full power available from the diesel engine as the speed is not limited to any rpm, and hence the required space is reduced.

With this configuration, it was possible to keep the entire engine room on only one level.

There is also plenty of space on board the Benetti Se77antasette.

The stern entry deck, with three complete openings, can be transformed into a huge terrace that overlooks the surrounding sea, becoming an exclusive spa area dedicated entirely to rest and relaxation.

Here, guests can relax in the freshwater swimming pool and have a massage, or alternatively use it as a gym or a place to work.

Designed to cater to the needs of the businessman, the yacht also lends itself perfectly to conducting business, and an area has been set aside for this purpose with a 270-degree view of the sea, where the owner can organise events, presentations, or private meetings.

The central area on the Se77antasette, with a double-height space in the heart of the ship and a visual link between each deck, opens up to create spaces that are unprecedented for most yachts of this size.

Depending on its use, the saloon can be fully transformed into an open dining area for breakfast with all the family, into a screening room, into a theatre or into a dancefloor with a strobe light disco ball in the middle and a DJ station for partying with friends.

The master suite on the Se77antasette, situated in the forward area of the main deck, is a 100-square-metre apartment, plus 140 square metres of private outdoor space.

Inside, there is room for a hi-tech studio/office. The made-to-measure wooden bed is situated in the centre of the room, with sofas on either side and a walk-in wardrobe.

The large marble bathroom has a view of the sea and private shower and toilet.

The terrace in the bow is furnished with comfortable sofas and even has a private 1.5 metre deep swimming pool.

The space is also equipped with a floor lifting system that transforms it into a heliport to land and take off.

The two VIP cabins and four guest cabins are on the lower deck.

On the upper deck, there is an observatory.

The Benetti Se77antasette has a top speed of 16 knots and a range of 5,000 miles at 12 knots.

It can accommodate up to 12 guests and 19 crew.