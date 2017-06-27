Pictures: the only Porsche Kineo 27′ powerboat goes under the hammer

The world's only Porsche Kineo 27' powerboat is being auctioned online. It has recently been restored and is described as being in a new condition

Designed in 1987 by Porsche Design in Zell am See, Austria, this powerboat became “a legend from day one”, according to the auction website, Catawiki.

Around $4 million was spent on the development and production of the prototype, which was built by ThyssenKrupp Germany in 1990.

It never went into production, due to high costs.

This unique Porsche Kineo 27’ was purchased by its current owner in 2012.

Since then, it has been professionally restored in its original condition, which was finished in 2015.

It is now described as being in a “new condition”.

The powerboat’s hull is made from Kevlar, Carbon Fibre and Airex.

Inboard Twin Mercruiser MAG 454 – 7.4L – V8 engines give a top speed of 128km per hour.

To date, it has just five sailing hours.

“It is the only original Porsche Kineo 27′ Powerboat that still exists nowadays,” claims the website. “A rare collectors item, the only one in the world, and now up for auction”.

This auction includes all accessories such as original papers, original press releases, original photos of the Porsche Design, original slides, original documentation, original sales brochures from 1990, etc.

Also included is the customised Vanclaes trailer for transportation and launch, which has been registered at the Dutch Vehicle Authority (RDW) with registration certificate.

VAT has also been paid on both the powerboat and the trailer.

Those looking to bid for the powerboat will have to dig deep. The current online bid stands at £70,112.

The auctioneer’s estimate is that the vessel will sell for between £133,650 – £175,280.

Technical specifications of the Porsche Kineo 27’:

Brand: Porsche Kineo

Type Powerboat: Glider – Fast Planing

Manufacturer: Thyssenkrupp Germany

Design: F.A. Porsche (1935 – 2012)

Hull: Kevlar, Carbon Fibre, Airex

Instruments: VDO Professional (Siemens)

Manufacturing year: 1990 (designed in 1987)

Controls: Double Heck Drive

Length: 28.5 feet – 8.69 m

Width: 8 feet – 2.45 m

Draught: 36 inches – 0.91 m

Weight: 6,173 pounds – 2,800 kg

Engines: Inboard Twin Mercruiser MAG 454 – 7.4L – V8

Power: Twin 270 Kw – 724 HP in total

Drivers: Mercruiser Bravo One with power trim

Fuel type: Unleaded petrol 145 gallons – 550 L

Audio installation: Grundig by F.A. Porsche Design

Top speed: 69 nautical miles – 128 km per hour

Registration: Yes, as a fast motor boat in The Netherlands

Location: Heusden, The Netherlands

Sailing hours: 5 hours for test trip in 2015

Storage: In a warehouse on trailer with cover

Trailer: Vanclaes – custom-made