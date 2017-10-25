Pictures: The Van den Hoven Executive 1850

The Van den Hoven Executive 1850 promises comfort, performance and space. Browse our gallery and see the 'mini-superyacht' for yourself

Dubbed a “mini-superyacht”, the new Van den Hoven Executive 1850 is designed for longer trips.

The steel motor yacht is the creation of naval architect Arnold de Ruyter in partnership with John van Leuwen, and has many characteristics of Van den Hoven Jachtbouw’s successful Executive 1500 Mk2 introduced earlier this year.

The interior of the yacht has plenty of space and light, and has a natural flow making any owner feel right at home.

The aft deck, saloon, galley and steering position are on the same level – making it ideal for guests and crew to maintain contact.

New to the Executive 1850 are the windows, which provide 360-degree views.

The windows in the saloon can be darkened automatically, while the electrically operated sliding roof ensures fresh air and plenty of sunlight inside.

The stainless steel sliding doors can be opened over the full width of the saloon to create a seamless flow between inside and out.

The Van den Hoven Executive 1850 can accommodate six guests in three cabins, plus two heads and two bathrooms.

The master cabin has its own walk-in closet and walk-in shower.

The galley comes fully equipped, and includes a luxury wine cooler halfway down the steps to the lower deck.

The wide gangways make for easy manoeuvring onboard.

The swimming platform can be reached via two symmetrical staircases, and also gives access to the spacious engine room.

To minimise noise, the entire engine room area has been insulated, and finished with white perforated aluminium panels.

Vibration is eliminated as much as possible via the heavy hull and the transmission from the engines to the axles, which also includes a homokinetic coupling.

The Van den Hoven 1850’s steering position with all-round views has been integrated into the saloon and equipped with the latest navigation equipment.

Two 300 hp Volvo Penta diesel engines, combined with a bow and stern thruster, provide smooth propulsion and excellent manoeuvrability to ensure optimal comfort for longer sailing trips.

The Van den Hoven 1850 Executive is available from €1,599,950 ex VAT.

Technical Specifications:

Length overall: 18.70 m

Beam: 5.35 m

Draught: 1.40 m

Clearance: 4.30 m

Weight/Displacement: 46 tonnes

Motor: 2x 300 hp Volvo Penta

Bow/sternthruster: Side Power SE/285/300 TC 48V Speed 11 kn.

Fuel: 2200 litres

Water: 1500 litres