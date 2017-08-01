Pictures of the week: Cowes Week special edition

Racing, royalty, parties, entertainment, English sparkling wine and the legendary firework display: see all the pictures from Lendy Cowes Week 2017
Cowes Week, is not to be missed!
One of the most iconic and longest running sailing regattas in the world, Cowes Week started in 1826 and takes place in the Solent waters off Cowes, England, every year in August.
With racing every day, parties, entertainment, celebrities and royalty, English sparkling wine flowing and that firework display, Cowes Week is a fantastic week-long event to be enjoyed by everyone. Take a look at the stunning pictures from the races.
01/08/17: Team Whisky Jack IRC Class 2
Style, beauty, class and speed
Credit: Paul Wyeth
01/08/17: CQS, Triple Crown Maxi Racer
Such a powerful looking boat!
Credit: Paul Wyeth
31/07/17: Sailing enthusiast Princess Anne attends Lendy Cowes Week
Princess Anne is beaming at Lendy Cowes Week. The royal loves a spot of sailing and she’s always to be found at major boating and racing events
Credit: Tom Gruitt
30/07/17: Redwing Class – Gosling, Musicus, Toucan
Redwing Class is always spectacular with its scarlet sails
Credit: Paul Wyeth
29/07/17: Good Hydeing, SB20 sailing during Lendy Cowes Week
The weather was windy and wet on Saturday 29, but racing must go on!
Credit: Paul Wyeth
29/07/17: IRC Class 1 race during Day 1
Impulse, Journey Maker II, McFly, Sweeny and Thunderbird during Day 1
Credit: Paul Wyeth
29/07/17: A moment of calm for Zephyr
The crew of Ian Marshall’s Zephyr, in class Fast 40+, enjoy a moment of calm
Credit: Paul Wyeth
29/07/17: Let Cowes Week being!
It’s here! Cowes Week 2017 kicks off
Credit: Paul Wyeth