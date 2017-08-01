Pictures of the week: Cowes Week special edition

Racing, royalty, parties, entertainment, English sparkling wine and the legendary firework display: see all the pictures from Lendy Cowes Week 2017

Cowes Week, is not to be missed!

One of the most iconic and longest running sailing regattas in the world, Cowes Week started in 1826 and takes place in the Solent waters off Cowes, England, every year in August.

With racing every day, parties, entertainment, celebrities and royalty, English sparkling wine flowing and that firework display, Cowes Week is a fantastic week-long event to be enjoyed by everyone. Take a look at the stunning pictures from the races.