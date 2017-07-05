Pictures of the Week: beautiful images from the world of yachting and boating

From the return of a legend in Auckland to racing on board Moonbeam III, and the delivery of the world's first Fast Displacement motor yacht equipped with hybrid propulsion. See our pictures of the week.
Victory for François Gabart and Macif in The Bridge 2017 Centennial Transat, HUGO BOSS sailing in Russia and more incredible images from the Round the Island Race on the Isle of Wight. See our pictures of the week.
05/07/17: Racing on Moonbeam III
christianpoulet#gopro4black #moonbeam #summer2017 #mediterraneamente
Credit: christianpoulet/Instagram
05/07/17: The HydroHouse
Known for his interesting designs, Max Zhivov’s HydroHouse combines a houseboat, wharf, garage and even water parking for a hydroplane
05/07/17: Heesen Yachts delivers Home to its new owner
Following extensive sea trials in the North Sea, the world’s first Fast Displacement motor yacht equipped with hybrid propulsion – Home – has been delivered to its owner
03/0-7/17: HUGO BOSS in Russian waters for the first time
Glorious sailing in the Baltics #imoca60 #oceanmasters #stpetersburg #russia
Credit: alex_thomson_racing/Instagram
03/07/17: Macif wins the Bridge 2017 Centennial Transat
Crossing the finish line under the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge in New York, François Gabart and his Macif crew claim victory in the Bridge 2017 Centennial Transat – the transatlantic ‘race’ between the Queen Mary 2 and four of the world’s greatest trimarans
Credit: Tim Butt
02/07/17: Sir Peter Blake’s expedition schooner – Tara – returns to Auckland
After 16 years we welcome back Sir Peter Blake’s old boat to Auckland. @taraexpeditions #tarareturns
Credit: sirpeterblaketrust/Instagram
01/07/17: Round the Island Race
At the start line, Free Spirit in the IRC Division 2B and Zig Zag in the IRC Division 2C
Credit: Paul Wyeth
01/07/17: Round the Island Race
Spirit Walker in the IRC Division 1C round The Needles during the race
Credit: Paul Wyeth
01/07/17: Round the Island Race
The crew of Jolly Jack Tar battle it out in the IRC Division 2B
Credit: Paul Wyeth
01/07/17: Round the Island Race
The MOD70, Concise 10, has set a new Round the Island Race record, breaking the previous one set by Phaedo3 last year
Credit: Tom McCullagh