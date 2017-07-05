Pictures of the Week: beautiful images from the world of yachting and boating

From the return of a legend in Auckland to racing on board Moonbeam III, and the delivery of the world's first Fast Displacement motor yacht equipped with hybrid propulsion. See our pictures of the week.

Victory for François Gabart and Macif in The Bridge 2017 Centennial Transat, HUGO BOSS sailing in Russia and more incredible images from the Round the Island Race on the Isle of Wight. See our pictures of the week.

1 /10 05/07/17: Racing on Moonbeam III christianpoulet#gopro4black #moonbeam #summer2017 #mediterraneamente Credit: christianpoulet/Instagram

2 /10 05/07/17: The HydroHouse Known for his interesting designs, Max Zhivov’s HydroHouse combines a houseboat, wharf, garage and even water parking for a hydroplane

3 /10 05/07/17: Heesen Yachts delivers Home to its new owner Following extensive sea trials in the North Sea, the world’s first Fast Displacement motor yacht equipped with hybrid propulsion – Home – has been delivered to its owner

4 /10 03/0-7/17: HUGO BOSS in Russian waters for the first time Glorious sailing in the Baltics #imoca60 #oceanmasters #stpetersburg #russia Credit: alex_thomson_racing/Instagram

5 /10 03/07/17: Macif wins the Bridge 2017 Centennial Transat Crossing the finish line under the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge in New York, François Gabart and his Macif crew claim victory in the Bridge 2017 Centennial Transat – the transatlantic ‘race’ between the Queen Mary 2 and four of the world’s greatest trimarans Credit: Tim Butt

6 /10 02/07/17: Sir Peter Blake’s expedition schooner – Tara – returns to Auckland After 16 years we welcome back Sir Peter Blake’s old boat to Auckland. @taraexpeditions #tarareturns Credit: sirpeterblaketrust/Instagram

7 /10 01/07/17: Round the Island Race At the start line, Free Spirit in the IRC Division 2B and Zig Zag in the IRC Division 2C Credit: Paul Wyeth

8 /10 01/07/17: Round the Island Race Spirit Walker in the IRC Division 1C round The Needles during the race Credit: Paul Wyeth

9 /10 01/07/17: Round the Island Race The crew of Jolly Jack Tar battle it out in the IRC Division 2B Credit: Paul Wyeth