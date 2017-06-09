Pictures of the Week: beautiful images from the world of yachting and boating

Feadship's Madame GU in Monaco, exciting news from Princess Yachts and Ken Fowler finishes his Race to Scotland. See our pick for pictures of the week
Disappointing result for Sir Ben Ainslie and Land Rover BAR in the America’s Cup, the new trimaran superyacht that promises ultimate stability and Susie Goodall prepares for the Golden Globe Race 2018. See our pictures of the week.
06/06/17: Ken Fowler finishes his Race to Scotland
Ken Fowler finished his Race to Scotland. The dinghy sailor set out from Sennen in west Cornwall on 7 May and almost made his target of John o-Groats. Unfortunately bad weather meant he was unable to sail that last 40 miles and had to be driven to his final destination
Credit: Race to Scotland/Facebook
06/06/17: Dramatic capsize for Emirates Team New Zealand in the America’s Cup
Emirates Team New Zealand dramatically pitchpoled during their fourth race in the Qualifier semi-finals against Land Rover BAR. After two days of repairs, they were back on the water and beat the Brits for a place in the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Qualifiers Final
Credit: © ACEA 2017/ Gilles Martin-Raget