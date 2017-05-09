Pictures of the week: Beautiful images from the world of boating and yachting

From foiling wake boarding to plans to build one of the biggest research ships in the world, here are this week's pictures of the week

A foiling stunt like no other, Sailing Yacht A is finally delivered to her billionaire owner and how many locks? See this week’s pictures.

1 /6 08/05/17: Extreme wake board foiling Extreme Sailing Series™ sailor, Tom Buggy, foils on a wakeboard behind a foiling GC32. It was part of a stunt during the Qingdao Act of the competition

2 /6 08/05/17: Foxton Locks canalrivertrustHappy #Monday everyone! We hope you have had a good start to the week! A #drone photo of the fabulous #foxton #locks on the #grandunion #canal is our gift to you today #mondaymotivation Credit: Canal and River Trust/Instagram

3 /6 08/05/17: Sailing Yacht A is delivered to its owner Two unique yachts by Philippe Starck – Motor Yacht A and Sailing Yacht A, which has just been delivered to its owner in Monaco Credit: @raphael_belly_photography/Instagram

4 /6 05/05/17: Video: Norwegian billionaire orders REV – a new hi-tech ship set to be one of the largest in the world Norwegian industrialist Kjell Inge Røkke will use the Research Expedition Vessel (REV) for private trips as well as allowing it to be used by scientists and environmentalists to study the ocean

5 /6 04/05/17: Hamburg Maritime Festival The gaff-topsail schooner. J.R. Tolkein at the Hamburg Maritime Festival