Pictures of the week: Stunning images from the world of boating and yachting

Autumn cruising along the waterways, racing action in the Les Voiles De St Tropez and a new superyacht concept from Benetti. See our pictures of the week

The ultimate submarine for James Bond fans, Lady Lara on her travels and HUGO BOSS in Cannes. See the pictures which made it into YBW.com’s pictures of the week!

1 /6 05/10/17: Les Voiles De St Tropez 2017 wallyyachts_official: Day 2 of the #wallyclass racing in the #lesvoilesdesaintropez2017: winner of race 1 is brand new #wallycento Tango! @gillesmartinraget

Credit: wallyyachts_official/Instagram

2 /6 04/10/17: HUGO BOSS goes Ohhh La La alex_thomson_racing:

Having a great time in Cannes and we’re here for a few more days.

Tell us your favourite sailing spots on the French Riviera…. Credit: alex_thomson_racing/Instagram

3 /6 04/10/17: The Benetti Se77antasette Benetti has unveiled the first images of its new concept superyacht, Se77antasette. It has been designed in collaboration with Fernando Romero Credit: Benetti/Fernando Romero

4 /6 04/10/17: Bird’s eye view of Lady Lara yacht_masters: “LADY LARA” in all her glory. Photo by @r_duds #yachtmasters #superyacht Credit: yacht_masters/Instagram

5 /6 02/10/17: Aston Martin’s new submarine Project Neptune has been designed by Aston Martin and Triton Submarines