Pictures of the week: incredible images from the world of boating and yachting

A close encounter with Sailing Yacht A, action in the Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup in Italy, and new crew for Dee Caffari's Volvo Ocean Race team. See our pictures of the week.

TAGS:

The final part of the journey for Ellen McArthur Cancer Trust’s Round Britain team, Oyster unveils two new superyachts and all change for the River Beatrice. See our pictures of the week.