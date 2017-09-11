Pictures of the week: incredible images from the world of boating and yachting

A close encounter with Sailing Yacht A, action in the Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup in Italy, and new crew for Dee Caffari's Volvo Ocean Race team. See our pictures of the week.
The final part of the journey for Ellen McArthur Cancer Trust’s Round Britain team, Oyster unveils two new superyachts and all change for the River Beatrice. See our pictures of the week.
08/09/17: Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup at Porto Cervo, Italy
gilles_martin_raget: Handfull at the Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup
Credit: gilles_martin_raget/Instagram
08/09/17: New crew members for the Volvo Ocean Race team – Turn the Tide on Plastic
Turn the Tide on Plastic has announced that America’s Cup sailor, Bleddyn Mon, fellow Briton Henry Bomby and Portuguese pair, Bernardo Freitas and Frederico Pinheiro de Melo will be joining Dee Caffari’s team for the Volvo Ocean Race 2017-18
06/09/17: A close encounter with Sailing Yacht A in Formentera
europe4sail: Me vs the biggest sailing yacht in the world… Swan 53 – superyacht A

Credit: europe4sail/Instagram
05/09/17: The Ellen McArthur Cancer Trust Round Britain 2017 is nearing completion
emctrust: Moonspray 😍
#RoundBritain2017 Follow the crew this week as they embark on leg 15 of 17 from #Holyhead round to #Liverpool. Live tracker on website

Credit: emctrust/Instagram