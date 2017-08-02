Prince Philip in Pictures: The best moments of his maritime life

The Duke of Edinburgh has finished his last solo official engagement. YBW looks back at some of Prince Philip's most memorable maritime moments





Prince Philip, 96, is well known for his love of sailing, as well as his long standing naval career.

The Duke of Edinburgh trained at the Royal Naval College in Dartmouth in 1939 before going on to serve with the Mediterranean and Pacific fleets in the Second World War.

The young Prince Philip continued to serve until his wife, Princess Elizabeth became Queen Elizabeth II in 1952, leaving the Royal Navy with the rank of commander.

He has been her consort for more than six decades.

A keen yachtsman, the Duke of Edinburgh became a friend of the boat designer and Cowes-native Uffa Fox, racing in Cowes Week in 1957 in the Dragon Bluebottle.

The boat was given to the Prince and Princess Elizabeth as a wedding present by the Island Sailing Club.

The Duke of Edinburgh and the Queen regularly attended Cowes Week on board HMY Britannia.

In 1962, Prince Philip bought a 63ft Camper and Nicholson called Bloodhound.

He cruised it extensively with Prince Charles and Princess Anne before it was sold in 1969.

To celebrate his 90th birthday, the Queen appointed him Lord High Admiral of the Royal Navy (the highest rank in the organisation anyone other than the sovereign can hold).

He is also patron of the Royal Southern Yacht Club in Hamble, having become Admiral of the Club in 1952, and is Admiral of the Royal Yacht Squadron at Cowes.