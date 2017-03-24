Video & Pictures: Riva 76′ Perseo scoops seventh award

Watch the Riva 76' Perseo in action and judge the award winning luxury motor yacht for yourself



The luxurious Riva 76′ Perseo has scooped its seventh award – just two years after it received its world premiere at the Cannes Yachting Festival.

The latest – the “Best of the Best Award” in the motor yachts up to 100 feet category – is from Robb Report China.

With sporty and elegant lines, the Riva 76′ Perseo has been turning heads since it was added to the iconic firm’s fleet of coupés.

The motor yacht has been created by Maura Micheli, the founder along with Sergio Beretta of Officina Italiana Design, which exclusively designs the entire Riva fleet.

The Riva 76′ Perseo’s sporty look is further enhanced by more than 40 square metres of glazed surfaces.

The expansive hull glazing, on both sides, is composed of two elliptical surfaces ideally interconnected by the Riva logo, made of polished stainless steel, one of the brand’s most distinctive materials.

The spacious sun deck integrates harmoniously with the yacht’s aerodynamic lines, ensuring relaxation in the utmost privacy, as well as allowing the yacht to be piloted from a prime position.

Commenting on the latest award, Ferretti Group’s chief commercial officer, Stefano De Vivo, said: “This is another significant victory for the Riva 76′ Perseo, the second in just a few weeks in Asia, following the award received at the Japan International Boat Show”.

He added that the 76′ Perseo has also captivated Chinese yacht lovers.

“As a result of this latest recognition, the 76′ Perseo can be considered one of the most highly acclaimed Riva yachts ever, based on the successes it has achieved in less than two years in Europe, America, and Asia-Pacific,” said De Vivo.

“We are extremely proud of this Best of the best Award in particular because we have won the same award numerous times, with Riva and with other brands of the Group, including Ferretti Yachts, Pershing, and Custom Line, adding further confirmation of the absolute quality of our yachts, the stand bearers of Italian genius worldwide,” he stated.

Riva 76′ Perseo Technical Specifications:

LOA: 23.25 metres/76 ft 3 in

Max beam: 5.75 metres/18 ft 10 in

Draft: 1.90 metres/6 ft 2 in

Unladen displacement: 52.300kg/115.301 lbs

Laden displacement: 60.500 kg/133.378 lbs

Fuel: 5,600 litres/1,479 US gal

Water: 840 litres/222 US gal

Material: GRP

People on board: 16

Engine: MAN V 12 1800

Engine HP: 1800

Transmission: Shaft line

Max speed: 37 knots

Cruise speed: 32 knots

Range: 315nm

Cabins: 3

Crew cabins: 1 std

Bathrooms: 3

Bathrooms in crew quarter: 1