Rosetti unveils new 85m superyacht in collaboration with Rolls Royce

Rosetti Superyachts SpA has released details of its 85m expedition supply vessel concept designed by Tommaso Spadolini which will be built at San Vitale shipyard in Ravenna, Italy

The 85m expedition supply vessel has been designed by renowned Italian yacht architect Tommaso Spadolini, famous for the Aslec 4 and Gio Chi The to name a few, whilst her hull has been developed by Rolls-Royce Marine in Norway.

Rolls-Royce has also supplied the engines, power electric system and propulsion units.

The distinctive bow flair reduces sea spray ensuring dry sailing and comes with a high main deck forward positioned at a lofty 12.5m above the waterline.

The superyacht is available in two versions with a fully certified helipad located amidships or aft, according to the client’s preference.

Both configurations are rated at approximately 2,200GT and can carry large tenders on deck, but the aft helipad offers advantages such as storing a yacht amidships without affecting helicopter operations.

The large salon under the helipad can also be replaced with a dedicated helicopter hangar.

The lower deck boasts a galley, accommodation for 12 crew and crew lounge, whilst the main deck houses four double guest cabins with en-suite bathrooms, plus additional crew accommodation. The captain’s cabin is situated on the bridge deck.

The full-beam owner’s deck features an open-plan suite forward, his & her bathrooms, walk-in wardrobe, and aft dining room. The upper deck forward has a private owner’s lounge, study and access to the open foredeck with pool. Another salon aft serves as a media room and/or sky lounge.

The bridge deck provides outstanding visibility, while the open-under lower deck with access to the engine room comprising workshop, laundry, cold/freezer room, dry store, linen store, garbage room and other areas.

The portside garage on the lower deck has space for two tenders, plus various Personal Water Craft (the MOB tender is stowed in its own covered bay on the foredeck). To starboard there is a spa area with massage beds, sauna, bathroom and dressing room which have direct access to a large beach club aft with gym and fold-down platforms on both sides.

Tommaso Spadolini has created an interior proposal that he describes “contemporary and comfortable but not lavish.”, however owners can bring in their designer of choice if they prefer.

“This is the most ‘authentic’ yacht I’ve designed in my 40-year career,” says Spadolini. “A fundamental part of the design process was reviewing the many commercial ships launched by Rosetti to date. These rugged, seaworthy vessels are required to operate around the clock in all weathers, and that same DNA has been integrated into the design of the 85m expedition concept.”