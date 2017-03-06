Pictures: One of the largest sailing yachts in the world – Athena – is for sale

Athena, the fourth largest sailing yacht in the world, is now on the market through Burgess for US$53,000,000

Athena, one of the largest sailing yachts ever built, is for sale with an asking price of US $53 million.

Commissioned by a knowledgeable and experienced yachtsman, this much admired 90-metre three-masted schooner combines the aesthetics of traditional design with modern technology.

Custom built by the world-class Dutch shipyard Royal Huisman, Athena was designed by the late Pieter Beelsnijder in association with the naval architecture talents of Gerard Dykstra & Partners.

Delivered in 2004, Athena completed a comprehensive refit in 2011.

The superyacht’s interior, which has been designed by Rebecca Bradley, is arranged over three levels,

Several social areas include a bridge deck saloon or media room and a spacious main saloon leading to a formal dining room.

Below decks, five cabins accommodate up to 10 guests.

A full beam master suite offers a separate study, walk-in wardrobe and luxurious bathroom complete with Jacuzzi tub.

On deck, vast expanses of space divide into intimate areas over two levels, from comfortable shaded seating and al fresco dining to generous provision for lounging and relaxing in the sun.

Athena has beautiful varnished teak joinery throughout.

A 360º bird’s eye view is available from a height of 58 metres via the hydraulically hoisted crow’s nest.

The superyacht’s towering Panamax masts are rigged with some 2,500 square metres of sail power which is easily controlled by touch button technology.

A true world cruiser with several circumnavigations to its name, Athena has predominantly been used privately by her owner since delivery.

The yacht carries an extensive inventory of watersports equipment, including full scuba diving gear.

The fourth largest sailing yacht in the world, Athena has received numerous awards including Best Sailing Yacht over 40 metres at the 2005 ShowBoats Design Awards and Best Sailing Yacht over 36 metres at the 2005 International Superyacht Awards.

Athena is being offered for sale by Burgess.

Technical specifications:

LOA: 90m (295.3ft)

LWL: 60.5m (198.5ft)

Beam: 12.2m (40ft) including rub rail

Draft: 5.5m (18.1ft)

Builder/Year: Royal Huisman, The Netherlands, 2004 (extensive refit 2011)

Naval Architect: Pieter Beeldsnijder Design/Gerard Dykstra & Partners

Exterior Design: Pieter Beeldsnijder Design

Interior Design: Rebecca Bradley Interior Design

Construction: Aluminium hull and superstructure, Alustar masts and carbon fibre booms, teak laid decks

Classification: MCA and Lloyd’s X 100A1 SSC, Yacht (P) Mono, G6, LMC, UMS

Main Engines: 2 x 2,000hp Caterpillar diesels type 3516B (1,492kW) @1600rpm

Guest Accommodation: 10 guests in 5 cabins. Full beam master suite with en suite jacuzzi bathroom, study and walk-in wardrobe; 3 x en suite double guest cabins; 1 x en suite twin guest cabin

Crew Accommodation: 10 x crew cabins forward each with shower room