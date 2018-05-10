Dufour Yachts announces the launch of a brand new yacht: The new Dufour Grand Large 430

Dufour Yachts will launch the brand new Dufour 430 Grand Large along with the Dufour 390 Grand Large at the Cannes Yachting Festival 2018

Dufour Yachts have announced they will be launching a brand new Grand Large model in 2019: the Dufour 430 Grand Large.

The latest member of the Grand Large family, which includes the D310, D360, D382, D412, D460 and D520, will be unveiled globally at the Cannes Yachting Festival 2018 alongside the already announced Dufour 390 Grand Large.

Designed by Umberto Felci, the D430 will boast a new, more spacious hull, larger roof design, and the integration of high-end equipment and new on-board technology.

The Dufour 430 benefits from all the Dufour Yacht’s stunning interior layouts and finishing, boasting sturdy and functional furniture and spacious cabins and heads finished in high quality materials. The interior layout can be adapted and designed according to the owner’s wishes.

The standard configuration has been upgraded with USB plugs, led lights and a variety of accessories and equipment, including the water-boiler, which has doubled in capacity and has been increased from 20L to 40L.

Layouts and specifications The Dufour 430 comes in 2 layout versions and three different types woods: moabi, oak and teak.