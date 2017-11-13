Unique origami inspired superyacht concept unveiled

George Lucian Art's 100m sailing superyacht concept features a striking origami design and offers plenty of recreational areas

This 100m super sailing yacht was designed with origami and traditional Asian sailing vessels in mind.

Monaco-based artist George Lucian created the unique design in an attempt to experiment with traditional sailing yacht shapes.

‘Project Origami’ is not the first unique superyacht design from the 29-year-old, with another concept featuring a yacht attached to a 100-metre helium-filled airship.

These renderings show the luxury project taking shape, which will be complete with a jacuzzi, sun beds and recreational areas.