Unique origami inspired superyacht concept unveiled

George Lucian Art's 100m sailing superyacht concept features a striking origami design and offers plenty of recreational areas
This 100m super sailing yacht was designed with origami and traditional Asian sailing vessels in mind.
Monaco-based artist George Lucian created the unique design in an attempt to experiment with traditional sailing yacht shapes.
‘Project Origami’ is not the first unique superyacht design from the 29-year-old, with another concept featuring a yacht attached to a 100-metre helium-filled airship.
These renderings show the luxury project taking shape, which will be complete with a jacuzzi, sun beds and recreational areas.
Other elements of the design include the front left side of the hull opening up to become a helicopter pad and reveal a wall of glass surrounding the guest quarters.
The yacht mast will rise from the middle of the integrated glass wall swimming pool, complete with a crow’s nest to give the guests breathtaking views.
Continues below…
Pictures: The weird and wonderful future of superyacht design
Whether its submersibles, flying pyramids or floating islands, we bring you a look into the future of superyacht design.
Oceanco reveals Project Lumen, a new superyacht painted with crushed diamonds
Oceanco's new superyacht Project Lumen is painted with Sun King ™ Diamond Coating for a shimmering luminescent effect
Once built the yacht will be able to accommodate up to 12 guests and crew.
Beside the tenders that are stored in the hull of the yacht, a speed boat is also placed towards the bow of the yacht.