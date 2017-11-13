Unique origami inspired superyacht concept unveiled

George Lucian Art's 100m sailing superyacht concept features a striking origami design and offers plenty of recreational areas

This 100m super sailing yacht was designed with origami and traditional Asian sailing vessels in mind.

Monaco-based artist George Lucian created the unique design in an attempt to experiment with traditional sailing yacht shapes.

‘Project Origami’ is not the first unique superyacht design from the 29-year-old, with another concept featuring a yacht attached to a 100-metre helium-filled airship.

These renderings show the luxury project taking shape, which will be complete with a jacuzzi, sun beds and recreational areas.

Other elements of the design include the front left side of the hull opening up to become a helicopter pad and reveal a wall of glass surrounding the guest quarters.

The yacht mast will rise from the middle of the integrated glass wall swimming pool, complete with a crow’s nest to give the guests breathtaking views.

Once built the yacht will be able to accommodate up to 12 guests and crew.

Beside the tenders that are stored in the hull of the yacht, a speed boat is also placed towards the bow of the yacht.