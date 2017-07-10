5 Beautiful yachts to charter this summer

Sailing, island hopping, swimming in crystalline seas, eating al fresco and being at one with nature: what could be better than chartering a yacht with friends and family this summer and making forever memories?





A week island hopping in Trogir Town, Croatia

Croatia is a hugely popular destination these days, thanks to its natural beauty and handy location on the Adriatic.

There’s still time to charter a yacht this summer and head over for a fabulous week at sea.

Based in Trogir, a UNESCO world heritage site just six miles from Split, DIYachting’s Eline X-65 2010 is the perfect yacht to charter for up to six guests. Captain Petar will take the party island hopping, stopping at the beautiful islands of Hvar, Vis, Korcula and Brac, whilst chef Natasa will prepare delicious meals onboard, to satisfy that après-sailing hunger.

With her ample deck space, large cockpit and stylish interior, Eline is ideal for a week of luxury at sea, in one of the most enchanting corners of Europe. There are plenty of opportunities for diving and watersports in Croatia, and dolphin watching can be done from the comfort of the yacht whilst sipping champagne. Weekly rates: €8,500 low, €13,500 mid, €15,000 high inc VAT. For more information visit DiYachting.

A romantic break in Sardinia and Corsica

The classic yet contemporary Kiloran is the perfect honeymoon or romantic getaway yacht. It features a large aft master cabin with super-king bed and ensuite bathroom and one guest cabin, perfect for 2-4 guests with a captain and optional chef. She can be chartered in the beautiful Italian island of Sardinia, a popular destination for the super rich thanks to its stunning natural settings, fine dining, trendy bars and nightclubs and exclusive boutiques, or in the lovely French island of Corsica, with its rugged beauty and quaint charm.

Kiloran offers 1 master cabin, one double or one twin and two heads, plus a wakeboard and ski and two paddle boards for on water fun, fishing gear and BBQ for those who like to catch their dinner. Just imagine watching the sunset with your loved one, sipping a glass of prosecco…not much gets more romantic than that! Weekly rates: €8,500 low season, €13,500 mid season, €15,000 high inc VAT high season. For more information visit DiYachting.

An active yet relaxing break in Lefkas, Ionian, Greece on the new Hanse

The newest model from Hanse, Enhansement, has just been launched in Athens and has now arrived in the Ionian ready for the summer season. With her homeport on the island of Lefkas, Enhansement is perfectly placed to cruise the breathtaking Ionian islands in style. This wonderfully modern yacht delivers fast cruising without compromising comfort.

With 2 en-suite cabins she can sleep 4 guests and is ideal for couples, honeymoons and small families. This craft comes accessorised with 100hp Williams Jet Tender, two stand-up paddle boards, BBQ and three sunbeds on the coachroof – the perfect combination for an active and relaxing summer break. Weekly Rates: €14,800 high, €12,800 mid, €10,000 ex VAT, APA 20%. For more information visit DiYachting.

The perfect holiday for friends sailing around Mallorca and the Balearics

What could be more magical than gathering together a group of friends and spending a beautiful week or two in Mallorca sailing around the Balearics?

The 47ft Sunsail 47, crafted by Jeanneau, can accommodate up to ten passengers. It boasts four cabins, a convertible saloon which is included as a double berth in the maximum capacity.

This offshore cruiser offers plenty of room, enjoys plenty of sunlight below deck and it boasts a stylish and elegant interior, with a large saloon and a spacious galley.

Why not holiday in style and hire a skipper and a chef, both available via Sunsail, kick back and enjoy the perfect break on water? From £,4650 for a week. For more information visit Sunsail.

A luxurious, no expenses spared holiday cruising the Mediterranean

A veritable dream holiday sailing the Mediterranean in style on the luxurious Sharakhan explorer.

At almost 70 metres long, the Sharakan is ideal for large parties and can accommodate up to 26 guests in 13 cabins, plus 19 crew. This beautiful yacht has anything one could wish for a truly luxurious and relaxing week away.

It boasts a 7 metre high atrium with a large dining room, an 18 people jacuzzi, a fully equipped gym, a staffed SPA and beauty salon with a trained therapist, plus a large range of toys and tenders including a slide, a Dutch sloep, jetskis, two RIBS, waverunners, surfboards and a wakeboard. Aside from having fun and taking in the stunning views of France, Italy and the Med, you won’t have to lift a finger, just kick back and relax, knowing that everything’s been taken care of! The Sharakhan is available to charter through Y.Co and costs €425,000 for a week during the summer months in the Mediterranean and $425,000 in winter where it can be chartered to explore the Indian Ocean and South East Asia, Caribbean and Bahamas, Cuba, New Caledonia and the Pacific and Australasia.