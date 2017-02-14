Italian marinas

Venezia Certosa Marina, Venice

Situated on Certosa Island, a mere 10 minutes away from Venice’s famous St Mark’s Square, Venezia Certosa Marina is built on 24 hectares of natural beauty which has recently been regenerated.

The marina boasts 300 moorings and can accommodate boats up to 60 metres, including deep draft yachts.

Fresh water, WiFi, power, 24 hour security and boat checks when the owners are away are all inclusive. Villa Certosa offers a variety of facilities such as a hotel, a restaurant and bar, indoor and outdoor dry storage, laundry and dry cleaning facilities, a sailing school and kayak excursion. The onsite boatyard is available for maintenance, repairs and refits. Its craftsmen build traditional Venetian boats, so a visit would truly be steeped in history.

Its prime location make it ideal to explore the Venice lagoon with its beautiful islands including, Torcello, Murano, famous for its glass making and Burano, known for its lace work. If you’d like to sail a little further, the marina is only 200 nautical miles from the pretty town of Split in Croatia and if you feel like staying on dry land for a day, not only is the city of Venice simply enchanting to get lost in, but the Dolomites mountains are just a two hours drive away and the fashionable city of Milan is only three hours away by train or car.

Luis Vuitton Cup’s founder and Olympian Bruno Troublé is one of Venezia Certosa Marina’s berth holders.

“What a discovery!”, he says “Peace and quiet, no tourists, only 10nm from the centre…a wonderful place to make the most of Venice and the Adriatic Sea.”. Watch the video and get the inside information from Bruno.

If sailing on the Gran Canal is not enough to be tempted, the marina is also very reasonably priced,. An annual berth for 2017 costs around £3,800 for a 12m monohull. On their website, http://marina.ventodivenezia.it, you can find a really useful tool that calculates your berthing costs ahead of booking, so you’ll get no unpleasant surprises.

