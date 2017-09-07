River vessel to be transformed into a luxury boutique super ship – S.S. Beatrice

Following an extensive bow-to-stern renovation, the new S.S. Beatrice promises intimate and bespoke cruising along the European waterways

The S.S. Beatrice will be unveiled next year as the newest ultra-luxurious super ship in the Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection.

Currently, the vessel is known as the River Beatrice and takes passengers on tours of Europe’s stunning Danube River, allowing guests to take in the picturesque cities of Budapest and Vienna.

In spring 2018, the River Beatrice will be transformed into the S.S. Beatrice after an extensive bow-to-stern renovation.

It will then join Uniworld’s super ship fleet, which includes the likes of the luxurious S.S Joie de Vivre, which was unveiled by Dame Joan Collins in May.

The renovation of the River Beatrice will include the redesigning of all public spaces and rooms.

The lounge will also be upgraded and an elegant grand staircase – a signature design element of all Uniworld’s super ships – will be added.

Additional dining venues will include a private space to replace the ship’s current captain’s lounge and library.

Two new royal suites measuring 375 square feet and an additional owner’s suite are also being created.

The ship’s 12 existing suites will be refreshed and connecting rooms will also be added for luxurious family travel.

The S.S. Beatrice’s maiden voyage will take place on 4 April 2018, coinciding with the official launch of U by Uniworld, the company’s new brand and the first river cruise line exclusively designed for travellers aged 21-45.

“We are thrilled to re-launch the S.S. Beatrice as our first vessel to be upgraded to a super ship,” said Uniworld’s President & CEO, Ellen Bettridge.

“Uniworld is committed to providing the utmost in luxury and following the successful launch of the S.S. Joie de Vivre earlier this year, we are eager to introduce yet another remarkable super ship to Europe’s waterways,” she added.