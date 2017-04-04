S.S. Joie de Vivre: Boutique cruising through Northern France

With décor inspired by 20th century Paris, the S.S. Joie de Vivre promises luxury boutique cruising in Northern France. Explore the inside of the ship below

Explore Northern France in opulent luxury from the deck of the S.S. Joie de Vivre.

The newest ship in the Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection can also conveniently dock in the heart of Paris.

In the shadow of the French capital’s beloved landmark, the Eiffel Tower, guests can soak up the Parisian atmosphere and explore the culture of this historic city.

The 125-metre ship has two Royal Suites, eight Junior Suites, and 54 staterooms for a maximum capacity of 128 guests.

Sailings on the S.S. Joie de Vivre in 2017 run from 2 April to 27 December.

Inside, it boasts bright, colourful and classic design and décor inspired by 20th Century Parisian influence from the Golden Twenties to the free-spirited Sixties, all blending seamlessly with modern conveniences.

The ship features a design influenced by its destination and reminiscent of the finest super yachts across the globe, including highly-polished wood finishes throughout the vessel, each surrounded by luxurious fabrics and carpets in a minimalistic setting.

Farm-to-table cuisine and superb local wines are on display throughout the ship’s culinary venues, including Restaurant Le Pigalle, Salon Toulouse and Le Bistrot.

Le Cave des Vins is the S.S. Joie de Vivre’s hidden gem–an intimate venue for an exclusive hands-on dining experience.

Guests select fresh ingredients and prepare a seven-course meal with the ship’s onboard chefs, with French wine pairings from the sommelier.

Passengers are invited to relax and indulge their senses at Club L’Esprit, the onboard spa and wellness venue. It offers a variety of massage therapies and beauty treatments, as well as a fitness centre.

Yoga sessions and aquatic fitness classes are also offered daily and refreshing smoothies are served in the L’Esprit Bar.

A pool with a hydraulic floor transforms the space from day to night for guest entertainment.

By night, the venue becomes Claude’s and offers an authentic French Supper Club experience, serving delicious delights from a tapas menu accompanied by curated cocktails with live music.

For a few nights throughout the duration of the cruise, Claude’s presents classic French cinema under the stars.

S.S. Joie de Vivre is currently on its maiden cruise having been christened by its very own godmother – the actress Dame Joan Collins, who has a house in the south of France, in Ramatuelle.

Dame Joan said there were many things she loved about the ship, although one room held special interest for her.

“I think that my favourite place onboard would have to be Salon Toulouse, where they serve High Tea in the afternoon. Being English, I love to have my cup of tea in the afternoon,” noted the actress.

S.S. Joie de Vivre offers a number of itineraries, including the eight-day sail through Paris and Normandy.

Longer itineraries include:

A Portrait of Majestic France: 15 days from Paris to Bordeaux;

Grand France: 15 days from Paris to Avignon;

Parisian Royal Holiday: 8 days Paris – Rouon – Paris;

Ultimate France: 22 days from Avignon to Bordeaux.

The S.S. Joie de Vivre joins the Uniworld fleet which features all-inclusive itineraries in Europe, as well as voyages in Russia, China, India, Egypt, Vietnam and Cambodia – a total of 22 rivers in 26 countries worldwide.