Former Northern Lighthouse Board ship Fingal to be turned into a luxury hotel

Fingal, a former Northern Lighthouse Board ship, is being turned into a luxury hotel due to open later this year.

The Royal Yacht Britannia’s trading company, Royal Yacht Enterprises, has invested £3.5m to transform Fingal into one of Edinburgh’s most stunning hotel.

The former ship will be berthed in Edinburgh’s historic Port of Leith, benefitting from the city’s restaurants and nightlife. Nearby attractions include the Royal Yacht Britannia,The Scotch Whisky Experience, the Palace of Holyroodhouse and Edinburgh Castle.

Fingal will boast 23 stylish cabins, all named after Stevenson lighthouses, and inspired by Fingal’s rich maritime heritage.

Cabins will feature their own private balcony, and there is a choice of standard, duplex cabin or, a suite, the Skerryvore.



This 237ft long ship will also be able to host events, thanks to its grand double height ballroom which seats 80 guests and features a moveable skylight (large enough to lower a car through!).

It will be available for hire for private celebrations and for brand and product launches.



Built in 1963 Fingal the last vessel to be built by the Blythswood Shipbuilding Company in Glasgow.

