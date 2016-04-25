New moorings for North Ayrshire

Sailors are being encouraged to explore the Scottish island communities of North Ayrshire following the opening of 26 new moorings.

A campaign is underway to raise the profile of North Ayrshire as a key sailing destination in the west of Scotland.

This comes following the opening of 26 extra moorings around the islands of Arran and Great Cumbrae, bringing the total number of moorings in the area to 68.

The £120,000 Set Sail project was predominately funded by the Big Lottery Coastal Communities Fund. North Ayrshire Council contributed £20,000 towards the new moorings.

The Head of Connected Communities, North Ayrshire Council, Audrey Sutton said: “North Ayrshire is regarded by many as offering some of the best sailing in Europe, with a spectacular coastline stretching from Irvine to Largs and vast, uncrowded waters. But it’s the allure of the isles, with their hidden coves and abundant wildlife which proves irresistible to many.”

She continued: “The new moorings project was initiated by consumer demand and has been brought to life following joint working from North Ayrshire Council, VisitArran and Cumbrae Community Development Group. We look forward to welcoming fellow sailors from all over the UK to experience and enjoy our facilities and local attractions.”

The Set Sail campaign aims to target sailors from throughout Scotland, Northern Ireland and the South of England.

Moorings in North Ayrshire can be found at Millport and around Arran at Pirnmill, Whiting Bay, Blackwaterfoot, Brodick and Lochranza.