UK’s first gin cruises begin next month in Dorset

Dorset Cruises are offering two gin cruises, where guests can enjoy artisan gin, learn more about mixing the perfect gin cocktail and even sample gin inspired canapés

The UK is getting its first dedicated gin cruise.

Dorset Cruises are offering two packages on board its vintage 1938 motor yacht, Dorset Queen from next month.

The Artisan Gin Cruise is designed to let guests sample a range of different gins and handcrafted cocktails.

Gin guides are on hand to give a masterclass on each gin, their back story, botanicals and can answer any other gin related questions.

Guests can even sample gin inspired canapés while soaking up the views of Brownsea Castle, Millionaires Row at Sandbanks and the islands of Poole Harbour.

The Artisan Gin Cruise will be taking place on 7 April 2017 from 7pm. Prices start from £35.

The Conker Gin Dorset Cruises are hosted by Dorset’s first gin distillery – Conker Spirit.

Guests can learn about gin production, the history of Conker Spirit and how the firm landed on the final 10 botanical recipe for the Dorset Dry.

While cruising Poole Harbour, three unique Conker Gin cocktails will be crafted by the onboard mixologist, before guests disembark for a three-course meal at a harbourside restaurant.

Finally, guests take home their very own engraved bottle of gin.

The Conker Gin Dorset Cruise will be held on 11 and 25 April 2017, with tickets priced at £125.

Further details are available from the Dorset Cruise website.