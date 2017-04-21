10 Most beautiful hotels in the world by the water

If you are looking for a long-haul holiday steeped in luxury with plenty of activities including sailing and water sports on offer, these idyllic hotels and resorts around the world will cater for all your needs to make it a break to remember

St Regis Mauritius

Nestled beneath the iconic UNESCO World Heritage Le Morne Mountain and overlooking the Indian Ocean, the five star St Regis resort is the perfect location for a luxurious holiday for couples, multi-generational groups, wedding parties and honeymooners.



With 172 rooms in total, including seven suites, the hotel is ideal for a relaxing holiday but also for those who love water sports and activities. Just a short stroll along the beach, guests will find the world’s best kite surfing and surfing hotspot- One Eye (reportedly named for the view of a hole or ‘eye’ surfers will see in the jagged rock face of the Le Morne Mountain, should they reach the sweet spot). The island also boasts an unrivalled lagoon landscape and incredible flora and fauna for divers and snorkelling enthusiasts, as well as a range of kayaking, stand-up paddling, windsurfing experiences and sailing excursions.

Land-based adventure can also be arranged from the comfort of the hotel with a range of excursions including safari tours, hiking, zip lining, horse riding and skydiving. Boasting a vast array of rare wildlife and breath-taking landscapes including a range of rare birdlife and natural sights including stunning natural waterfalls, the famous pilgrimage site and sacred lake of Le Grand Bassin and the well renowned Black River Gorges National Park.

Those looking for a bit of pampering can take advantage of the Iridium SPA which offers an array of treatments and also has a fitness centre.

The hotel is well known for its restaurants of which there are five plus the option of having a private dining experience prepared by the executive chef. Prices start at around 500 Euros per person per night. Click here for more information.

Marigot Bay Marina and Resort by Capella, St Lucia

Located on the lush west of coast of St Lucia, Marigot Bay Marina and Resort by Capella is a stone’s throw away from the famous Pitons and the town of Soufrière. This stunning resort is surrounded by lush natural beauty and emerald seas and boasts 67 suites, 57 guest rooms with breathtaking views across the bay and hot tubs. It has a spa using natural products grown on site, two pools, gym, bars, several dining options including The Grill at 14⁰61⁰, The Rum Cave, The Bayside Cafe’, Brut Bar and Pool Bar for lighter snacks and private and in room dining.

Yacht owners will love its secluded and sheltered marina that can accommodate 20-25 large boats and superyachts.

There are plenty of activities to be taken advantage of, from sailing to windsurfing, boat trips and snorkelling. Service is exceptional: attentive, discreet but never stuffy. Prices start at $303 per person per night. For more information click here.

JW Marriott Phu Quoc, Vietnam

Situated above the beaches of Phu Quoc, on Vietnam’s south east coast, this luxurious hotel boasts 244 rooms and suites, many overlooking the bay, and villas with private pools. The rooms are all decorated to high standards, with a luxurious but light and airy feel to them. There are five restaurants offering scrumptious local and international cuisine, a spa, three outdoor pools and an indoor one, a gym and fitness classes. Water lovers will be spoilt for choice with activities such as boating, kayaking and snorkelling.

Bike tours are also on offer for those wanting to explore the stunning surroundings on two wheels.

Prices start at around VND 9,500,000 per person per night. Click here for more information.

Amilla Fushi, Baa Atoll, Maldives

Sheer luxury right in the middle of the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll, Amilla Fushi is the perfect location to leave it all behind and holiday like a star. The secluded island is reachable by seaplane and offers plenty of complimentary services such as a kids’ club and babysitting facilities, daily laundry, WiFi and even non motorised water sports. The resort offers several dining options, from gourmet experiences to barbecues on the beach at the Emperor’s Beach Club.

A water sports centre caters for a vast array of activities, and those who prefer to stay on dry land can take advantage of the tennis courts or football pitch. If you are after a bit of high end shopping there are plenty of boutiques where you can indulge in a little spree before relaxing in the hotel’s spa and getting pampered at the hair and nail salons. There is even a photography studio if you want your holidays immortalised by a professional. Accommodation is in the form of 59 modern houses that sit in crystal clear water and are shaded by lush greenery. Many have multi bedrooms and are fitted with all mod cons. Yachts, superyachts and motor boats are also available to guests to explore nearby islands. Prices start at around $1000 per night for two adults. For more information visit the Amilla Fushi website.

Chiva-Som, Thailand

Those looking for a wellness spa holiday will love Chiva-Som in Thailand, a stunning resort in Hua Hin, south Thailand, which used to be a fishing village.

Chiva-Som boasts 54 stylish rooms, split between Thai pavilions, in traditional Thai style, Ocean rooms and suites with views over the Gulf of Thailand. Fitness and wellbeing are taken seriously here and the resort offers 70 treatment rooms, a kinesis studio, gym, Watsu pool, flotation pool, large outdoor swimming pool, bathing pavilion with kneipp bath, sauna, steam, jacuzzi, and indoor swimming pool. The food is all grown locally and focuses on being healthy with plenty of gluten, sugar and wheat free options. There are also international dishes and snacks on the menu.

Guests are offered a health and wellness consultation on arrival based on the person’s needs and fitness goals. A programme is then put together and an advisor will measure progress throughout the stay. One spa treatment per day is complimentary.

The beautiful Gulf of Thailand caters for a huge selection of water sports and if you want to explore Thai life, Hua Hin has plenty to do: from bars to food shacks and markets, boutiques and stunning nature, there will never be a dull moment. For prices and information visit http://www.chivasom.com/.

Essque Zalu Zanzibar, Tanzania

.

Essque Zalu is nestled in a natural cove on the north east of the coast of Zanzibar, surrounded by the forest and overlooking the Indian Ocean with its turquoise sea and huge stretches of white sandy beaches. The area is still untouched by mass tourism, so it’s a pretty special place to visit if you are after sun, sea and tranquillity. The hotel boasts 40 suites with master bedroom, lounge and outside terrace or balcony under a traditional pitched Makuti roof, whilst the eight villas have their own private pool, in-room dining, large living room, kitchen, outdoor space and even a private massage area.

There are plenty of activities to enjoy: from snorkelling and scuba diving to visiting nearby turtle sanctuaries and the fragrant spice plantations, you’ll be spoilt for choice.



After a day of fun, kick back and relax with a delicious cocktail in one of the three bars. If you are after something cosy, the Baobab bar, under the shade of a huge baobab tree is ideal. If you prefer having an aperitif by the water, the Jetty has stunning views over the shoreline and also does food, and if you like taking a dip in between sips, head over to the Pool bar where the experienced mixologists will prepare you a delicious drink.

Post aperitif the Market Kitchen offers delicious food made with fresh local produce with plenty of dishes featuring seafood, meat, vegetables and a selection of cheeses.

Whatever you may need during your stay will be carefully attended to by a ‘navigator’, a member of staff on hand to help with anything: from booking excursions to making sure that piece of local art you’ve fallen in love with is sent straight to your home once you leave. Prices start at around £300 per person per night. For more information visit http://www.essquehotels.com/.

Bannisters by the Sea, New South Wales, Australia

A stone’s throw away from Mollymook and Narawalle beaches, this spectacular hotel in New South Wales is only a 3.5 hour flight away from Sydney and offers stunning views of the coastline. Its 34 luxurious rooms, including Ocean Deluxe, Spa Retreat, Luxury Suite, Terrace Suites, the new Collette Dinnigan penthouse suites and the Pinnacle, are modern yet luxurious with plenty of space, light and stunning sea views. The hotel offers all mod cons, including complimentary breakfast and WiFi, plus free standup paddle boards and free bicycle hire. The hotel boasts a modern spa that offers many treatments to cater for different needs and a heated infinity pool.



Foodies will love the Rick Stein at Bannisters Restaurant, which offers seafood fresh off the boat. If you are feeling a little more informal, the Pool and Pizza Bar has a selection of tapas, light meals and stone-baked pizzas. Activities are aplenty with windsurfing lessons and fishing charters on offer. There are also two golf courses: Mollymook Beach being a 9 hole with great ocean views and Hilltop being 18 holes. If you fancy taking a stroll, the area offers a great selection of local cafes and boutiques or you can simply make the most of the beach, get yourself a sun lounger and cocktail and relax. Prices start at AUD 340 per night. Click here for more information.

Tierra Chiloé, Chile

Located in southern Chile, on the edge of the blue waters of Chiloé island, the largest island of the Chiloé archipelago on the Pacific Ocean, eco hotel Tierra Chiloé was designed by architects Mobil Arquitectos using local materials, and it was inspired by traditional local houses built on stilts over the water.

Set in more than 25 acres of countryside and beach, with stunning views over the mountains and the ocean, the hotel is close to the Pullao wetland, home to dozens of endemic birds and marine species, making it a perfect luxury destination for those who love nature and wildlife.

It offers 12 (soon to be expanded to 24 due to the hotel’s success) beautiful rooms, all with jacuzzi bathtubs and stunning views of the ocean.



A spa onsite that offers a selection of treatments and a pool will be open in October 2017, but the hotel already offers a small treatment room, hot tub and steam room.

There are also plenty of activities to take part in, including boating, horse riding, hiking, biking and day excursions.

The culinary experience is unmissable with plenty of fresh seafood on offer, with ceviche being a popular dish and a version of the local curanto, a medley of shellfish, smoked pork, and potato, is also on the menu.

The hotel is open from September through to May and offers 2 nights from £1112 per person, based on two people sharing. For more information click here.

The Ritz-Carlton, Manama, Bahrain

Situated on the north coast of Bahrain, this hotel has been created with sheer opulence in mind.

It offers several rooms, suites and villas, all decked with marble, dark woods, precious carpets and luxurious decor. All accommodation has spectacular sea views and living rooms with the suites also boasting a large dining room and a Jacuzzi tub.

Guests can enjoy the hotel spa, which offers a variety of treatments, a gym and a stunning pool.

When it comes to food, you’ll be spoilt for choice as the hotel houses 10 restaurants offering different types of cuisine, including Italian, Thai, Mexican, Indian, mediterranean, seafood and even afternoon tea.

There are plenty of activities to enjoy, including sailing, water sports, excursions, hikes and a kids’ club. Prices start at around £280 per person. Visit their website for more information.

Loews Coronado Bay, San Diego, USA

Located on top of its on 15-acre peninsula overlooking the San Diego’s bay waters and skyline, this hotel feels miles away from the hustle and bustle of the city.

The Loews Coronado Bay offers 439 luxury rooms, which include 37 suites, all decorated in colours that mirror their surroundings: think blue, light green, grey and white. They all have spectacular sea views and all mod cons, including WiFi and private balconies, whilst the suites and larger rooms also having a lounge and dining area.

The hotel offers plenty of services and amenities, including three heated pools, a pool cabana to enjoy a drink by the water whilst relaxing, a pool concierge, so you can make sure you won’t have to lift a finger, the Sea Spa for all your pampering needs, including indoor and outdoor treatment rooms, a hair and nail salon and an outdoor Watsu pool. Fitness enthusiasts can enjoy the gym and take advantage of personal trainers.

Boat lovers and owners will enjoy the hotel marina which has 80 berths and can accommodate yachts up to 140 feet in length. The marina is well equipped and offers WiFi, water, electricity, permanent and guest berths, telephone, Venetian-style gondola cruises to the adjacent Coronado Cays and complimentary shuttle to Coronado.

The hotel is located just minutes away from the Silver Strand State Beach, where a multitude of water activities such as sailing, windsurfing, water skiing and kayaking can be enjoyed.

Those preferring land pursuits can make the most of the three golf courses or enjoy bike rides and hikes.

After a day of activities, enjoy a cocktail or glass of wine at the Mistral bar, or even better, order a craft beer made locally in San Diego. Two of the onsite bars also offer light meals and small plates but you can also visit La Cantina restaurant for an idyllic poolside dining experience. Prices start at around $269 per person per night. For more information click here.