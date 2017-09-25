Luxury cruise brand, Cunard, announces fourth ship

The fourth as yet unnamed Cunard ship will carry 3,000 passengers, and will be launched in 2022
Cunard has announced plans to add a fourth ship to its fleet.
The luxury cruise firm said its parent company – Carnival Corporation & pls – had signed a memorandum of agreement with Fincantieri S.p.A., Italy, to build the new liner, which will join the fleet in 2022.
The ship has yet to be named, but will be joining Cunard’s existing vessels – Queen Mary 2, Queen Victoria and Queen Elizabeth.
The new 113,000 GRT (Gross Registered Tonnage) vessel will carry 3,000 guests and will be the cruise line’s 249th ship.
It will be the company’s first new ship in 12 years, since the launch of Queen Elizabeth in 2010.
The cruise line has invested substantially in its fleet recently.
It has spent more than £120 million refurbishing the flagship Queen Mary 2 and Queen Victoria.
It has also rolled out new itineraries featuring new destinations and special event voyages for 2018 and 2019, and has tapped into high end markets, introducing new bar and dining signatures, entertainment offerings and brand partners across the fleet.
The senior vice president of Cunard, Simon Palethorpe, said: “We have only recently marked the 50th anniversary of one of Cunard’s much loved ocean liners, the legendary QE2.”
“What better way to celebrate her important role in Cunard’s past than by announcing our commitment to Cunard’s future with the commissioning of a new ship,” he continued.
“Cunard offers unrivalled luxury ocean experiences and the new ship firmly underpins our plans to continue our growth across international markets,” added Palethorpe.
Further details about the ship will be announced in 2018.
Once the new vessel is in service, it will mark the first time since 1998 that the cruiser brand will have four ships in simultaneous service