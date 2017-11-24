It’s Black Friday! Save 50% on a subscription to your favourite marine magazines

Save 50% on subscriptions to Motor Boat and Yachting, Practical Boat Owner, Yachting Monthly and Yachting World this Black Friday

This weekend (24-26 November) you can save a whopping 50% off Motor Boat and Yachting, Practical Boat Owner, Yachting Monthly and Yachting World this Black Friday subscriptions.

The subscription is the perfect gift for a loved one, or for yourself, of course!

Don’t miss out on this great opportunity to save 50% off your favourite marine magazines!

Click below to buy a subscription:

Motor Boat and Yachting

Practical Boat Owner

Yachting Monthly

Yachting World