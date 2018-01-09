Exclusive Icom Marine VHF and AIS offers at the London Boat Show 2018

Icom UK will have several special offers for customers who buy from Icom dealers at the London Boat Show (10th - 14th January 2018)

As well as great price discounts on all our range, we will be offering at the London Boat Show:

• Free ICOM branded portable USB Powerbank when you buy the IC-M25EURO at the show or get a Cigar USB socket for £3.50 (inc. VAT). (Redeemable from Icom UK Stand)

• Buy an IC-M25EURO and purchase an HM-213 waterproof speaker microphone for £35.00 (inc.Vat) (Offer available on Icom UK Stand)

• Buy an IC-M93D handheld VHF/DSC radio and receive a spare BP-285 Li-ion battery free! (Redeemable from Icom UK Stand)

• Buy a MA500TR at the show and buy a Procom MA2-1SC-SHT Marine VHF Antenna for £89.00 (inc.Vat)

• Buy an IC-M423G or IC-M506E at the show and get an HM-195B or HM-195GB COMMANDMIC for just £119.00 (inc.Vat) (Offer available on Icom UK Stand)

Also, Icom UK will be offering an exclusive 5-year warranty on its VHF and AIS range.

The exclusive 5 Year Warranty applies to the following consumer models purchased at the London Boat show 2018:

IC-M25 EURO, IC-M35, IC-M73 EURO, IC-M73PLUS, IC-M93D EURO, IC-M323, IC-M323G, IC-M330GE, IC-M423, IC-M423G, IC-M400BB, IC-M506, IC-M605EURO and MA-500TR.

So if you are thinking of buying a VHF Marine Radio or an AIS Transponder this year, purchase a model from an authorised Icom reseller at the show and receive that extra peace of mind!

For full details including terms and conditions, please visit Icom UK’s stand LB049