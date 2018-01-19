Icom IC-M330GE – Can’t believe the size, can’t believe the performance!

The clever engineering department at Icom have done it again and produced one of the smallest fixed VHF/DSC radios in the market

The IC-M330GE’s front face is so compact that it matches the size of a modern smartphone (see image). Despite its size, the IC-M330GE has all the hallmarks of Icom’s stylish design, ease of use and performance.

The compact IC-M330GE measures only 156.5 (W) × 66.5 (H) ×110.1 (D) mm making it ideal for a cockpit where space is limited. The IC-M330GE features the same common user interface that has been adopted on the latest Icom radios including intuitive “soft-keys” permitting faster access to radio functions.

The IC-M330GE and microphone are waterproof to IPX7 and can withstand submersion in up to a 1 metre depth of water for 30 minutes. The set features an AquaQuake draining function. If water gets into the speaker grill and muffles the speaker’s audio, the AquaQuake draining function emits a buzzing sound which sheds water from the speaker system, assuring you sharp, clear communications even in the worst conditions.

Continues below…

A newly designed speaker delivers distortion-free clear audio even at full volume. It provides dynamic and clear audio over a wide bass and treble range. The IC-M330GE’s receiver provides reliable communication in an RF busy environment like a marina (Selectivity and IMD: more than 70 dB).

The IC-M330GE includes an integral GPS Receiver which will also allow your current position and time to be used for DSC calls. The external GPS antenna allows for straightforward fitting so for an open top powerboat or at the chart table in a yacht; installation has never been so simple.

The IC-M330GE will be available from Icom stockists from mid January with a suggested retail price of £255.00 (inc.VAT).

To download a high-resolution image of this product, please visit our image bank at: www.icomuk.co.uk/imagebank.

For further information about this new model, visit the IC-M330GE VHF/DSC Marine Transceiver Product Page.