IC-M605EURO Multi-Station VHF/DSC Radio now available!

The IC-M605EURO VHF/DSC radio is now available from approved Icom marine dealers. This new model offers many exceptional features including Active Noise Cancelling technology, a ‘last call voice recording function’ and an integrated AIS receiver allowing you to monitor real-time AIS vessel traffic information on the radios’ large colour TFT LCD
One of the IC-M605EURO VHF/DSC radio’s selling points is that it provides a multi station platform giving you the capability of connecting up to three command stations providing radio operation/intercom via either RCM600 Remote Stations or HM-229 Commandmics in different parts of a vessel.
This new radio is an ideal communication solution for customers looking for
• A high class VHF/DSC radio with integrated AIS receiver.
• A fixed marine radio with large, clear LCD screen and easy to operate keypad and controls.
• Boat owners with a larger vessel looking for a stylish, advanced multi-station VHF radio solution.
• Boat builders, electronic specialists looking to install a feature rich communication system on large yachts or motorboats.
For more details about this product and its potential configuration, visit its product page at: IC-M605EURO Multi-Station VHF/DSC Radio.
To find your local Icom approved dealer, contact the Icom Sales team
