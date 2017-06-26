Icom Sponsor ‘The One’ Bassenthwaite Lake Sailing Week Safety Team

Icom is pleased to continue its sponsorship of the safety team for this year’s 'The One' Bassenthwaite Lake Sailing Week (TOBLSW) which will take between August 5th - 13th 2017

Icom UK will be supplying ‘The One’ Bassenthwaite Lake Sailing Week with IC-M73 Euro Marine VHF radios to allow the team to oversee the event and to ensure any emergencies are dealt with quickly.

The week is organised by the Bassenthwaite Sailing Club and is regarded as one of the most popular open events in the North of England. Racing is organised for a variety of sailing boats including Flying Fifteens, GP14s, Lasers, Enterprises, RS200s and Solos in fleets together with highly competitive and diverse handicap fleets split into Fast, Medium, Slow and Topper/Tera/Mirror handicap.

Naomi Smith, Vice Commodore said: “Bassenthwaite Sailing Club are delighted to have Icom as an official sponsor for Bass Week again this year. With over 170 boats on the water, safety and communication are of paramount importance. All of our ‘on water’ crew carry Icom radios which provide reliable service and allows continued contact between all safety craft, race management vessels and the shore teams.”

Entries are now open. You can secure yourself a place at one of the UK’s best family regatta weeks by following the link – visit www.bassweek.org.uk.