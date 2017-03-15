The Multi-station Capability of the IC-M605EURO Marine Radio

One of the great features of the IC-M605EURO, as well as it being a high class stand alone VHF with AIS receiver, is that it can be used as a multi-station on-board radio system…ideal for a large vessel such as a large yacht or motor boat

The IC-M605EURO can be remotely controlled by up to three controllers using the optional HM-229 COMMANDMIC and/or the RC-M600 Command Head. Either option can also be used as an intercom between the radio and the unit.

You can use several combinations when setting up your IC-M605EURO, providing you and your crew with a huge amount of flexibility anywhere on the boat.

• IC-M605EURO + three COMMANDMICS

• IC-M605EURO + two COMMANDMICS + one Command Head

• IC-M605EURO + two Command Heads + one COMMANDMIC

Should you be interested in this or any of the other great features on this new model, contact our marine sales team on 01227 741741 or via sales@icomuk.co.uk. They will be able to discuss this product with you and put you in touch with your nearest Icom Authorised Marine Dealer.