Special Icom Marine VHF and AIS Offers Exclusive to the Southampton Boat Show 2017

Icom UK will have several special offers for customers who buy from Icom dealers at the Southampton Boat Show, 15th - 24th September 2017

As well as great price discounts on all our range, Icom will be offering at the Southampton Boat Show:

• Free ICOM branded portable USB Powerbank when you buy the IC-M25EURO at the show. (Redeemable from Icom UK Stand)

• Buy an IC-M25EURO and purchase an HM-213 waterproof speaker microphone for £35.00 (inc.Vat) (Offer available on Icom UK Stand)

• Buy an IC-M93D handheld VHF/DSC radio and receive a spare BP-285 Li-ion battery free! (Redeemable from Icom UK Stand)

• Buy an IC-M93D and purchase an HM-228 waterproof speaker microphone for £40.00 (inc.Vat) (Offer available on Icom UK Stand)

• Buy any Icom Fixed Marine Radio and win an IC-M25 Handheld (Applicable models include IC-M323, IC-M323G, IC-M423, IC-M423G IC-M506 and M605E)

• Buy a MA500TR at the show and buy a Procom MA2-1SC-SHT Marine VHF Antenna for £89.00 (inc.Vat)

• Buy an IC-M423G or IC-M506E at the show and get an HM-195B or HM-195GB COMMANDMIC for just £119.00 (inc.Vat)

Also, Icom UK will also be offering a special 5-year warranty on its VHF and AIS range. The exclusive 5 Year Warranty applies to the following models purchased at the Southampton Boat show 2017:

IC-M25 EURO, IC-M35, IC-M73 EURO, IC-M73PLUS, IC-M93D EURO, IC-M323, IC-M323G, IC-M423, IC-M423G, IC-M400BB, IC-M506, IC-M605EURO and-MA-500TR.

So if you are thinking of buying a VHF Marine Radio or an AIS Transponder this year, purchase a model from an authorised Icom reseller at the show and receive that extra peace of mind!

For full details including terms and conditions, please visit Icom UK’s stand F012.

For more information contact Icom UK Marketing: marketing@icomuk.co.uk