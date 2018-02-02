Watch: 7 of the funniest videos of dogs on boats

These salty dogs love going on a boat! Swimming with dolphins, playing with sea lions and pranking their owners is just part of sea life for these pups

1. Remember! When it comes to dogs on boats, there are always those canine captains who just have to show you who’s boss…

2. It’s not just humans who enjoy swimming with dolphins…

3. There are always those dogs, however, who need a little help getting their sealegs. First things first, get your furry friends used to the water. Swimming lessons may be required to get man’s best friend ready for a life at sea…

4. All dogs on boats know it’s key to have the correct safety equipment on board. A good lifejacket will get your furry friends jumping for joy and feeling much more confident on the water…

5. When you arrive in a new port, your pets are likely to want to explore their surroundings, so a good toy garage on board is always necessary for canine captains. Just make sure you look as cool as they do on the water…

6. Every dog knows you have to arrive on your tender in style for an evening ashore…

7. And remember, not even dogs like feeling rogue pieces of seaweed in the sea!