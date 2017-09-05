Video: Preparing your boat for a hurricane

With Hurricane Irma predicted to hit Florida at the weekend, here is some advice on how to prepare your boat for extreme weather (if you haven't done it already!)

In Britain, it is rare for a hurricane to hit, although we can still experience extreme weather during the autumn and winter months.

But, if you are in the US, preparing for a hurricane is part of boating life.

The Boat Owners Association of The United States (BoatUS) and the American boating chain, West Marine have teamed up to give this advice.