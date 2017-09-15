Luxury yachting: this is what it’s like to cruise on a Princess yacht

What's it like to cruise and live life at sea on the award winning Princess 35M? Take a look at this stunning video and see what life is like on board the luxury Princess yacht

A new film has been launched which aims to bring to life the experience of cruising aboard a Princess yacht.

The production showcases the Plymouth luxury yacht builder’s award winning Princess 35M as the ultimate family-orientated superyacht.

Sleeping up to 10 people, this stunning semi-custom vessel costs in the region of £8 million excluding VAT, so it is an extremely exclusive owners club.

The film’s backdrop is the gorgeous Spanish island of Mallorca in the Balearic Islands.

It features a real family enjoying quality time aboard their boat, along with real crew.

The shoot proved challenging, with the film crew having to ensure continuous motion.

A complex rigging system had to be put in place to capture shots of the exterior of the yacht at sea.

Craft Films were behind the cinema-standard, six-minute mini-movie.

“When we first embarked on this project, the word ‘ambitious’ felt like an understatement,” explained the firm’s cinematographer, Nick Brown.

“We wanted to follow the interaction of the family and crew moving through every space, and that could only be achieved by rigging up the cameras to move from deck to deck seamlessly,” he said.

“From a technical point of view, our major challenge was moving smoothly through different rooms on the boat to truly capture the feel of continuous motion. And an added layer of narrative complexity entailed creating the sense of an experience moving through time, to emulate an entire day aboard within just a few minutes,” stated Brown.

Princess Yacht said it was a challenging project and “while not quite as epic as Terry Gilliam’s ‘The Man Who Killed Don Quixote’, it was definitely the toughest film project in Princess’ 52-year history!”

The film, which features a soundtrack by Esperanza Spalding, was shoot on the Arri Alexa coupled with Panavision G series anamorphic lenses, to capture the yacht with a luscious tonality.

The lenses had to be lightweight as the film crew were using a handheld gimbal, often rigged with a complex cable and pulley system to enable the camera to track across the exterior of the yacht while out at sea.

Shooting on water in open conditions presented a number of other complications: keeping the light consistent, combatting changing winds, positioning the superyacht in a current over an ever-shifting tide, limits on numbers aboard while out at sea, and dealing with moisture in high heat and humidity, to name but a few.

Marketing director for Princess Yachts, Kiran Haslam said the brand was “enormously proud of this original film” and promised more is to come.

“It was one of our most ambitious projects to date, and is a sign of things to come as we now plan our next epic cinematic experience to further propel the Princess brand, and raise the bar on audio-visual production in the marine industry,” stated Haslam.