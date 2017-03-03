Video: A masterclass in moving yachts from Pendennis Shipyard

How easy is it to manoeuvre superyachts in and out of a shipyard? Let the staff from Pendennis Shipyard in Falmouth, Cornwall, give you a masterclass

Pendennis Shipyard has released a new time-lapse video, highlighting some of the superyachts the shipyard has been working on over the last few years.

The footage shows the yachts being moved in and out of the yard’s dry dock and wet basin.

It features the 85.6-metre Aquila – the largest yacht yet to be refitted in the UK.

It took around 1,000 craftsmen and women to carry out the work on the motor yacht’s five decks, and it took one year to complete.

Significant enhancements included reconfiguring the owner’s suite along with the addition of a 60 square metre private deck area.

Pictures: Pendennis Shipyard finishes refit of Aquila

The Jacuzzi was repositioned to the forward sun deck, and a cinema was integrated into the main salon.

Other projects shown in the new film include the sailing yacht, Adix, which can be seen being moved in the shipyard’s 64-tonne travel hoist.

It is the fifth time the 65-metre schooner has been refitted at Pendennis Shipyard.

The 50-metre classic motor yacht, Malahne, also plays a staring role.

The Camper & Nicholson-built boat was relaunched last March after a 30 month restoration at the yard.

It went on to win in the Best Rebuild category at the World Superyacht Awards, 2016.

The impressive 1929 classic motor yacht Dona Amélia can also be spotted in the yard’s basin.