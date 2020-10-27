Best binoculars: 7 of the best options for sailors from under £40

Even with modern navigational electronics that give your position to within a few metres, you’d still be wise to keep a good pair of binoculars on board. We pick out 7 of the best options...

Whether for identifying a tricky harbour entrance, taking a closer look at an approaching ship or even looking for the breeze, a decent pair of binoculars will repay their purchase price many times over in peace of mind and as a useful aid to pilotage.

What to look for in a good pair of binoculars

Binoculars are available in many different guises online, in varying degrees of magnification, weight, size and waterproofing.

At first glance you might assume that the greater the magnification the better, but on a moving boat, it’s long been accepted that 7x is the best compromise between making objects appear larger and keeping them still enough to see.

The trusty 7×50 binocular narrows down the search somewhat, but you’re also looking for light weight (to avoid tired arms), an adjustable eyepiece (to suit any eyesight, glasses and contact lenses), and ideally, they will be filled with nitrogen to keep moisture at bay.

Weight-wise, binoculars seem to fall into two camps – the cheaper ones, minus the bells and whistles come in at around 6-700g, and the better quality ones at around 1kg.

You can buy models with internal compasses, floating bodies and even image stabilisation: luckily there are binoculars for every boat and budget out there, so we rounded up 7 of the best deals.

Plastimo Marine Binoculars 7×50 Autofocus

These entry level binoculars from Plastimo are lightweight and will autofocus.

They are ‘splashproof’, so no nitrogen filling, and won’t appreciate a dip in the sea, but they do boast fully coated lenses for protection against scratches and damage.

They don’t have an adjustable eyepiece but have rubberised cases on the handles for impact resistance.

RRP: £39.99

Buy it now on Decathlon

Steiner Navigator Pro binoculars

Steiner is one of the oldest names in optics and their Navigator Pro model, available with and without a compass, is designed for sailors.

The Navigator Pro is nitrogen-filled, waterproof up to 10m depth, and has a nano-coating on the lenses to enhance visibility and reduce glare.

At 1.05kg they are comparable to the Minox binoculars in weight. A rubberised coating should protect them in case of impact.

Steiner has a good reputation for quality and reviews of this model are particularly favourable.

RRP: £329.99 / $299.99

Buy it now on Amazon (UK)

Buy it now on Amazon (US)

Force 4 Floating Waterproof compass

These waterproof, floating binoculars from well-known chandlery Force 4 are a good all-rounder at a decent price: they float, have an internal, illuminated compass, and are nitrogen-filled to keep moisture at bay.

With adjustment on both lenses they will suit most types of eyesight, and a rubber case should keep damage from knocks to a minimum.

The lenses are coated to reduce glare and increase visibility and brightness.

RRP: £117.95

Buy it now on Force 4

Waveline Autofocus 7X50 binoculars

These 7×50 binoculars are available from a number of marine outlets.

They are about as basic as they come: autofocus, splashproof and impact resistant, they won’t float and aren’t nitrogen filled, so aren’t likely to survive a trip overboard either.

However, for occasional use and if stored down below in their supplied carry case they are likely to prove perfectly adequate for boaters on a budget.

RRP: £36.95

Buy it now on Force 4

MINOX BN 7×50 C binoculars

A good rival to the Steiner Navigator Pro, fellow German brand Minox can trace its origins to Cold War spy cameras.

These good quality binoculars have an integrated analogue compass and boast extra large eye-pieces, which will help glasses-wearers, who often struggle to use standard binoculars.

They are nitrogen-filled, and have a single eyepiece adjuster to correct for the user’s vision.

Weighing 1.1kg, they aren’t the lightest of those we’ve looked at, but the build quality of Minox binoculars is impressive.

RRP: £354.94

Buy it now on Amazon (UK)

Bynolyt Searanger II binoculars

These compass binoculars are waterproof and shock proof, and are filled with nitrogen. They’ve also been chosen by the RNLI for use on their lifeboats since 1999.

The compass has a stated accuracy of 1 degree, and is illuminated. Weight is comparable with the Minox and Steiner binoculars, and these float with the aid of a neck strap.

The Non-slip rubber body will ensure they stay put when you put them down in the cockpit.

RRP: £224.99

Buy it now from Amazon (UK)

Bushnell Marine 7×50 Waterproof

These well-specced marine binoculars from US outdoors firm Bushnell are waterproof, non slip, rubber-covered and nitrogen filled.

While relatively unknown in the marine market, they have long been associated with hunting and outdoor sports.

These binoculars have coated optics for increased light transmission and brightness. A single eyepiece is adjustable to suit your eyesight, and the eye caps can fold down to suit glasses-wearers.

RRP: £173.94

Buy it now on Amazon (UK)

Buy it now on Amazon (US)