Best women’s boating shoes: 9 of the best options for female sailors

Sue Pelling takes a look at the latest women's boating shoes and picks what she considers to be the best on the market for the discerning female sailor.

Over the last decade or so, there has been more and more emphasis on sailing kit designed for women, in particular women’s boating shoes.

This is great news as, while some pieces of kit such as lifejackets are reasonably acceptable in unisex form, women wearing traditional leather deck shoes designed for men is not only impractical but also not a good look.

As one of the most essential items of sailing kit, choosing a decent pair of women’s boating shoes therefore is worth taking time to consider your options.

While budget is often a starting point in a decision-making process, remember it’s not always a case of spending big bucks, it’s more about what the shoes have to offer to make them fit for purpose.

You can’t really go wrong with a decent pair of more traditional style leather deck/boat shoes because as well as being practical while sailing, they also look good on shore.

However, for active crew work, on super-fast speed machines, consider a pair of technical trainers/sneakers. Not only are they generally lightweight, and snug fitting but many of them are also self-draining/quick drying.

To help narrow down the search, here are a few pointers to consider:

What to look for in women’s boat shoes

Desire to wear – Comfort is extremely important, so try on as many pairs as you can before you make a purchase. Synthetic trainer-style shoes tend not to stretch after use so if you are going down the ‘trainer’ route, choose a size that fits well initially.

With quality-made leather deck shoes such as Wuzzos and Orca Bay, that have thicker leather and no synthetic lining, you’ll find with wear they will mold nicely to your foot.

In that case, choose a pair that fits more snuggly as opposed to the ‘next size up’ because you’ll find the leather will soon soften and mold around your foot.

Style v practicality – As well as looking good, bear in mind practicalities. For hardcore sailing, boat shoes need to fit snuggly around the foot so they don’t come off when scrambling across the deck in slippery, wet conditions.

Ideally, leather deck shoes should have what is known as a 360 degree lacing system where each shoe uses one continuous lace threaded along the side to the front tie eyelets to allow fine tuning for a snug fit.

Safety – Staying safe on deck/around the dockside is essential so choose a pair of women’s sailing shoes specifically designed for sailing with good grip. Make sure also they have non-marking soles too.

9 of the best women’s boat shoes

Gill Pursuit Trainer

With 45 years of marine footwear development to its name, Gill knows a thing or two about sailors’ technical requirements. The Pursuit Trainers with their ultimate comfort, lightweight design, and smart water drainage system, really does showcase the company’s latest innovation.

The outsoles are molded using a non-slip compound that works in both wet and dry conditions, while the insoles have been designed with impact-absorbing qualities. They also feature a quick-lace adjustment system to ensure a secure fit.

Buy Gill Pursuit Trainer from Amazon (UK)

Note: We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site, at no extra cost to you. This doesn’t affect our editorial independence.

Musto Ladies Dynamic Pro II Adapt

Musto has worked hard to produce sailing shoes that provide ultimate stability on deck. Thanks to their construction of TPU (Thermoplastic Polyurethane) welded overlay in the uppers, there is plenty of lateral support in the Dynamic Pro II Adapt shoes, as well as shock absorbing heel cages for a secure, comfortable fit.

For extra confidence and comfort when the deck is wet, these shoes feature Musto’s GripDeck rubber and GripFlex tread on the soles, and mono mesh upper fabric, which offers good ventilation and is quick drying.

These shoes also features XPL drainage – a technology designed to disperse and divert water away from areas prone to water ingress.

Buy from Musto Ladies Dynamic Pro II Adapt shoes from Musto

Wuzzos Whitaker

If you are looking for a pair of practical, yet extremely stylish hand-sewn leather deck shoes, that can also be personalised, Wuzzos Whitaker Boat Shoes should definitely be a consideration.

As well as good looks, and day-long comfort, these shoes feature Wuzzos’ standard stitched and bonded, performance UV-repelling rubber, non-marking soles with striped treads that offer excellent grip on deck.

Like all quality deck shoes, the leather laces run continuously around the top of the shoe with the 360-degree lacing system. And for those with feet prone to odours, Wuzzos leather is infused with ‘Micro-Fresh’ – a smart antimicrobial technology that offers antifungal and antibacterial protection.

With exceptional attention to detail in its design and technology, it’s hardly surprising Wuzzos are the preferred brand for personalized/branded deck shoes at Yacht Club de Monaco, Fairline Yachts and a growing list of superyacht teams.

Personalisation is simple. Just click the box when ordering and you will be guided through the process.

Buy from Wuzzos Whitaker Boat Shoes from Wuzzos

Zhik Fuze

These ultra-lightweight, sneaker-style deck shoes have been designed to ‘keep you glued on board’ thanks to ultra-high grip soles from Zhik’s non-marking proprietary ‘ZK Soles’.

They also look good and, for the super-active sailor, they are ultra-lightweight, yet tough-looking, comfortable and have a built-in drainage system.

According to Zhik, the ‘one-way’ drainage system within the soles of these shoes are created by molded channels cast into the mid-soles, which instantly channels water away from underfoot, but doesn’t let it back in.

The construction of strong, perforated mesh upper fabric makes the Zhik Fuze breathable and quick drying. Inside the shoes, antibacterial coating has been added to the fast-drying inner liners.

For extra protection when the going gets tough, there is PU reinforcement in the upper, heel and toe areas.

Buy Zhik Fuse trainers from Amazon (UK)

Decathlon Cruise 100

For an exceptionally good value pair of practical, moccasin-style boat shoes, you can’t go far wrong with Decathlon’s Cruise 100 Women’s Leather Boat Shoes.

Marketed within Decathlon’s Tribord sailing range of products, the Cruise 100 are lightweight and offer comfort for active summer sailing.

They have all the features expected of functional boat shoes including non-marking and non-slip micro-grooved natural rubber outsoles.

The uppers are made from a combination of split leather and thin lightweight mesh, which aids breathability. And the detachable cotton insoles help to keep things fresh!

As an endorsement of its functionality, Decathlon say the 100 design ‘has been tested and validated throughout its design phase by the Tribord sailing team in calm to variable sailing conditions (choppy water, small swell, average wind speed of Force 5), in warm and sunny weather (average outdoor temperature of 25°C).

‘These tests on the level of grip during use were carried out mainly on a Figaro and an Open 5.70, in different positions (helmsman, pitman, trimmer, midbowman).’

Buy Decathlon Cruise 100 shoes from Decathlon

Chatham Pentle G2

The Pentle shoes in Chatham’s G2 collection are among the company’s best sellers. They are sturdy-looking classic leather boat shoes and offer all the style and comfort associated with the Chatham brand.

One of key features of this pair of boat shoes is Chatham’s internal Sole Spring – a tri density comfort technology used to enhance comfort and give plenty of absorption.

The shoes are also anti-bacterial. For this Chatham uses an open cell polyurethane, which allows the material to breathe, and the moisture to wick away.

For the classic look, the Pentle shoes are available in walnut nubuck leather with triple-eyelets, side lacing, contrast stitching and the all-important non-slip and non-marking soles.

Buy Chatham Pentle G2 women’s boating shoes from Chatham

Dubarry Aruba

The Aruba shoes are one of Dubarry’s latest styles in the women’s range and therefore very popular. The performance features of the Aruba shoes offer everything you would expect from this tried and trusted brand including Dubarry’s Non-Slip-NonMarking slim rubber outsoles, and the company’s signature Port and Starboard flash trims.

Constructed of soft nubuck leather, which is protected with water-resistant, DryFast-DrySoft finish, these shoes are ideal for all conditions.

They are also available in a whole range of bold colours so, for the fashion-aware sailor, these are definitely a pair of women’s sailing shoes to consider.

Buy from the Dubarry Aruba women’s boating shoes from Dubarry

Orca Bay Creek

The Orca Bay Creek in Sand are a quality pair of classic design shoes that have been tweaked to appeal to the fashion-conscious female sailor.

As well as their good looks in premium oiled nubuck leather, they are hugely practical with high compound, non-slip/non-marking rubber soles and rawhide leather laces that have undergone a process to increase longevity.

Thanks to the cushioned EVA heel cups (ethylene vinyl acetate – which is a rubber-like plastic that is particularly durable), the Orca Bay Creek offer plenty of day-long comfort.

Buy Orca Bay Creek women’s boating shoes from Amazon (UK)

Sebago Nina Suede Bala

For a real feminine look, nothing shouts style like a pair of Sebagos. The recently-launched, hand-sewn, Nina Suede Bala Moccasins are designed around the finer feminine foot.

The short vamp (the front part of the shoe’s upper) makes them really eye-catching although those with wide feet should definitely ‘try before they buy’.

Made of full grain leather and soft suede, the Nina shoes come with leather sock linings, a 360° rawhide lace system and thin, elegant non-marking anti slip siped rubber soles.

Buy Sebago Nina Suede Bala Moccasins from Sebago