Amazon Prime Day boating deals: Our pick of the best offers

Amazon Prime Day is here! Here's how to find the best boating deals today

Amazon Prime Day Boating Deals 2020

It’s here – Amazon Prime Day takes place across Tuesday 13th and Wednesday 14th October!

You’ll need an Amazon Prime membership to take part in the biggest shopping event of the year (so far), but if you don’t want to subscribe, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial of Prime instead. You can cancel at any time within the 30 days.

Jump to our UK Prime Day Boating Deals

With each product is a ‘View deal’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

Amazon Prime Day Boating Deals US

DAMA inflatable SUP $399.99 $329.99 at Amazon

The DAMA 11’x32’’x6’’ inflatable stand up paddle board is an affordable package. Offering plenty of stability, it is suitable for all levels of experience from beginner to advanced.

Acelane LED Navigation Lights (Red and Green) $12.99 $10.39 at Amazon

Made of marine grade 316 stainless steel housing, these navigation lights are designed to resist corrosion in even the most extreme saltwater environment, ensuring long-lasting performance.

Subwing towable watersports board $249 $199 at Amazon

The slow towing speed and the intuitive manoeuvring of the Subwing makes it a safe watersport for all kids and adults that are comfortable in the water, and it requires minimal physical effort and zero training to enjoy. Simply hang on with two hands and steer by tilting the wings in the direction you want to go. Tilt both wings up or down in order to dive or resurface.

Yumqua waterproof bags and phone case $12.98 $10.38 at Amazon

This clear waterproof bag bundle contains three sizes: 5″ x 7.25″, 7″ x 9.8″ and 10.5″ x 14″. You also get a waterproof case that can carry a phone with a screen size of up to 6.2inches.

Heimdall emergency boating whistle $17.99 $14.39 at Amazon

This whistle is ideal for use at sea, as it can make up to 120db of noise thanks to its two-chamber design. Audible over 1 mile away, it would work great as a signal whistle.

GizmoVine remote controlled boat $59.99 $47.99 at Amazon

Missing your boat or keen to get your kids exciting about boating? This 2.4ghz high-speed remote controlled boat promises hours of fun.

Vacplus continuous drainage dehumidifier $129.99 $101.99 at Amazon



Keep your boat dry over the winter with this efficient dehumidifier. The pipe outlet means it doesn’t need to be emptied, which is just as well as it can remove more than 30 pints of water from the air per day!

Amazon Prime Day Boating Deals UK

Helly Hansen mens’ windproof racing jacket £110 £77 at Amazon

This waterproof jacket was made with input from professional sailors. The Polartec fleece-lined collar ensures comfort and warmth.

Bluefin inflatable SUP £499 £399 at Amazon

Billed as ‘the most stable, versatile, all-inclusive SUP package on the market’, the Bluefin uses 1000 Denier Exo Surface Laminate PVC and Pro Weave Drop Stitch, so the board can be inflated up to 28 PSI.

Kids swim vest £19.99 £14.99 at Amazon

Builds confidence in the water for children who are learning to swim. Removable strap prevents the swim jacket riding up and maximises comfort.

Clarks women’s boat shoes £59 £25.05 at Amazon

Available in black, white or tan, these real leather boat shoes promise long-lasting durability as well as that classic moccasin style.

PlayMobil City Action toy boat £28.35 £17.99 at Amazon

This Playmobil SWAT boat is sure to entertain little ones who want to play coastguard rescue.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2020?

Amazon Prime day takes place between Tuesday 13th – Wednesday 14th October this year.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Day was postponed from its usual mid-summer slot. After much rumour and uncertainty, Amazon finally announced that Prime Day 2020 will begin on October 13th, and run for 48 hours.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Think of it as another Black Friday. Prime Day is a 48-hour flash sale from Amazon, where, for two days only, consumers can grab a whole host of bargains.

It’s online only and is held to mark Amazon’s birthday. Prime Day started in 2015 on Amazon’s 20th birthday, with this year being its 25th.