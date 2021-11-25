There are some great Black Friday Garmin watch deals on offer at the moment, covering everything from the top-of-the-range Quatix 6 to the more affordable Instinct.

Garmin is one of the big tech brands that you can rely on to get involved in Black Friday, and this year we’re seeing some great Black Friday Garmin watch deals.

Ideal for boating and indeed all sorts of outdoor activities, the Garmin smartwatch range includes some of the Black Friday watch deals available right now.

We’ve scoured the web to pick out the best Black Friday Garmin watch deals for you to take advantage of. Happy shopping!

Best Black Friday Garmin watch deals available right now

Garmin Quatix 6 deals

Arguably the ultimate boating smartwatch, the Garmin Quatix 6 was designed to integrate with your boat’s on-board systems, so you can see speed, depth, heading and even local tide times at a glance.

In his review for Motor Boat & Yachting, Nick Burnham enthused: “I started off wondering whether the Quatix 6 was the ultimate boating watch – it might just be the ultimate watch full stop.”

Right now you can pick up a Garmin Quatix 6 for just £539 via UK retailer Jura Watches, making a 14% saving off the RRP of £629.

RRP: £629

Now: £539

Shoppers in the US can get an even better deal, with the Garmin Quatix 6 offered on Amazon for $499.99, making for a 29% discount on the RRP of $699.99.

RRP: $699.99

Now: $499.99

Garmin Quatix 6X Solar deals

If you want to add solar charging capability, you can splash out on the Garmin Quatix 6X Solar, which is also on offer this Black Friday. The best price we could find in the UK is with Jura Watches, where this premium timepiece is currently offered for £849, making a saving of 15% on the RRP of £999.

RRP: £999

Now: £849

Meanwhile, US shoppers can bag an even better deal directly through Garmin.com, where the Quatix 6X Solar is offered for $899.99, shaving nearly 22% off the RRP of $1,149.99.

RRP: $1,149.99

Now: $899.99

Read MBY’s Garmin Quatix 6 review

Garmin Instinct Solar deals

A great option as an all-round active smartwatch, the Garmin Instinct received high praise from our reviewer Roger Hughes following his long-term test.

“The Garmin Instinct is a truly remarkable device that meets the needs of many different activities and sports, both indoors and outdoors,” he writes.

And this Black Friday, UK shoppers can get the solar-charging version of the Garmin Instinct for just £189 on Amazon, making a saving of more than 40%.

RRP: £319

Now: £189

The best Garmin Instinct Solar price in the US can be had directly through Garmin.com, where this smartwatch is available for just $169, giving a saving of more than 43% against the RRP of $299.

RRP: $299

Now: £169

Garmin Instinct deals

Alternatively, if you’re not bothered by the option of solar charging, UK shoppers can get the standard version of the Instinct from Amazon for £129.99, making for a saving of more than 55% off the RRP of £269.99.

RRP: £269.99

Now: £119.99

The US deal is almost as good – 45% off the RRP of $299.99 for a discount price of $163.

RRP: $299.99

Now: $163

Read our Garmin Instinct smartwatch review

Garmin Solar Sport Watch deals

There are also some great savings on Garmin sports watches at Millets Outdoor, where the Solar Sport Watch is reduced by 23% – saving around £80.

RRP: £350

Now: £269

Garmin MARQ Captain deals

Our top priced pick is the MARQ Captain, a premium sailing watch that comes packed with marine-relevant features, including the current weather and tides for your home port, a regatta timer which allows you to pinpoint starting times, tack assist to help keep you on the wind, and man overboard and GPS.

Writing in our round-up of the best sailing watches on the market right now, Phil Sampson adds: “The full extent of its capabilities is governed by the onboard technology to which it is connected, but possibilities include streaming boat data direct to your wrist wherever you are on the boat and controlling products from the Garmin-owned Fusion range of audio systems.”

Right now you can pick up the Garmin MARQ Captain with a 15% discount as part of Jura Watches’ Black Friday sale. Just click the link below and add the code MARQ15 at checkout.

RRP: £1,699.99 / $1,850

Now: £1,444.99 / $1,572.50

